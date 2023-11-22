Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian army facing ‘difficult’ winter, says Zelensky

A Ukrainian soldier smokes as a snow-covered Leopard 2 tank passes by in Donetsk - Anatolii Stepanov

The Ukrainian army is facing a “difficult” winter as it looks to defend its lines in freezing temperatures, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Difficult weather, difficult defence on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk and Avdiivka fronts,” he wrote on Telegram.

General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, who commands Ukraine’s southern forces, said there has been a surge in Russian attacks in the south in recent days.

Temperatures have dropped to minus five degrees celsius this week and are set to get even colder over the coming months.

The frontlines are not expected to move significantly until the spring brings warmer climes.

Russia is expected to launch another winter bombardment of Ukraine’s power grid, starving its civilians of heating and electricity.

03:26 PM GMT

03:06 PM GMT

02:51 PM GMT

Russia protests after Finland displays damaged tank

Russia has issued a formal diplomatic protest after Finland placed a damaged Russian tank on display near its parliament.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Helsinki of “Russophobia”.

The T-72B3 tank was put on display on Saturday by two pro-Ukraine associations.

Tensions have soared between Russia and Finland in recent weeks over a surge in illegal migration which Helsinki has accused Moscow of deliberately fomenting.

02:35 PM GMT

Time to consider stopping ‘tragedy’ of war, says Putin

Vladimir Putin has told the G20 that it is time to consider how to stop “the tragedy” of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian president denied at a virtual meeting of the group that Moscow had ever declined to participate in peace talks.

“Yes, of course, military actions are always a tragedy,” he said.

“And of course, we should think about how to stop this tragedy.

“By the way, Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine.”

Mr Putin’s remarks come just a day after Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large, said it could not co-exist with Volodymyr Zelensky’s “toxic” Ukrainian government.

01:31 PM GMT

Russia is ready for peace talks, Putin says

Vladimir Putin has told the G20 that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, describing it as a “tragedy”.

The Russian president addressed the bloc virtually on Wednesday.

01:25 PM GMT

In pictures: Snow in Kyiv

A woman walks past destroyed Russian military vehicles blanketed in snow in downtown Kyiv - Roman Pilipey

The memorial wall of Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia's invasion - Roman Pilipey

01:12 PM GMT

Relations with the US could break at any moment, says Russia

Relations between Russia and the US could break at any moment, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

She told reporters at her weekly briefing that Washington’s actions could lead to “unpredictable consequences”.

12:56 PM GMT

Russian assaults surge in southern Ukraine

Russian assaults in southern Ukraine have surged, the general commanding Ukraine’s forces in the south has said.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Russia has carried out 29 airstrikes and nearly 1,000 artillery barrages in the past two days.

But he insisted they have made no gains and suffered heavy losses at the hands of the Ukrainians.

He added that Russia has lost 500 casualties, three tanks and three ammunition depots.

12:39 PM GMT

Orban threatens to block Ukraine's EU membership

Viktor Orban has threatened to block Ukraine’s attempt to join the European Union.

The Hungarian prime minister has written to European Council president Charles Michel saying that EU leaders should not endorse the European Commission’s recommendation of Ukraine’s accession when they meet next month.

“The European Council is not in a position to… agree on the future of the enlargement process unless a consensus on our future strategy towards Ukraine is found,” he said.

They “must have a frank and open discussion on the feasibility of the EU’s strategic objectives in Ukraine which presently aim to achieve the military victory of Ukraine and the military defeat of Russia with the intention to induce fundamental political changes in Russia,” he added.

12:24 PM GMT

Ukrainian drones proving key to defence of Dnipro bridgehead, says MoD

Ukrainian drones are proving key to its defence of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river, the Ministry of Defence has said.

In its latest defence intelligence briefing, the MoD said the battle “will be considered highly unfortunate by Russian leaders”.

“The ground fighting has been characterised by confused, dismounted infantry combat and artillery exchanges in complex, wooded terrain,” it said.

“Ukraine has made particularly effective use of small attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, while the Russian Air Force is conducting significant numbers of sorties in support of frontline troops, predominantly launching munitions from beyond the range of Ukraine’s air defences.”

It added: “Russia withdrew from the west bank of the Dnipro River a year ago, almost certainly aiming to hold Ukrainian forces west of the river, keep the sector quiet, and free up Russian forces elsewhere.”

12:11 PM GMT

EU approves new £1.3bn Ukraine aid package

The European Union has approved a new £1.3bn ($1.63bn) aid package for Ukraine.

The funds are the 10th payment so far in a £15.7bn ($19.6bn) programme of macrofinancial support.

Ukraine uses the aid to help pay for public servants, pensions and essential services such as hospitals, schools and housing for the displaced.

11:52 AM GMT

Pictured: Actress killed in Ukrainian Himars strike

The death of actress Polina Menshikh, 40, has been confirmed to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency by regional officials.

Polina Menshikh was killed by Ukrainian shelling while performing for the Russian military in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region

11:25 AM GMT

Watch: Reported Himars strike on Russian awards ceremony

A video allegedly showing the moment of a HIMARS strike on the village of Kumachovo in Donetsk region (controlled by the "DPR") has appeared online



It is reported that on November 19, a holiday concert for Russian military personnel was held in Starobeshevo district in the local… pic.twitter.com/q1AYyzUMSQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 22, 2023

11:07 AM GMT

Iran could send ballistic missiles to Moscow, warns US

Iran could send Russia ballistic missiles to use in the war against Ukraine, the US has warned.

Tehran has already supplied the Russian army with drones, bombs and artillery shells but may now be preparing to “go a step further”.

National security spokesperson John Kirby said Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu had been shown a number of ballistic missiles when he visited Iran in September.

“We are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine,” he said.

“In return for that support, Russia has been offering Tehran unprecedented defence cooperation, including on missiles, electronics and air defence.”

Missiles will be key to Russia’s expected bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter.

10:53 AM GMT

Poland charges 16 with spying for Russia

Poland has charged 16 foreign residents after they confessed to spying for Russia.

Intelligence chief Mariusz Kaminski said the spy ring plotted acts of sabotage and gathered information on deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine.

“Their assigned tasks included identifying military facilities and critical infrastructure, monitoring and documenting trains transporting military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and preparing for train derailments,” his office said in a statement.

They are also accused of spreading propaganda to turn Polish public opinion against Ukraine.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on X, formerly Twitter, that the accused are each facing up to 10 years in prison.

10:23 AM GMT

Migrants freezing on Arctic border with Finland, says Russia

A group of 300 migrants is facing a “humanitarian crisis” on an Arctic border crossing between Russia and Finland, a Russian regional governor has said.

Andrey Chibis, governor of Russia’s Murmansk region, blamed Finland for refusing to let the group cross its Salla border checkpoint.

Finland has accused Russia of deliberately fomenting a surge of African and Middle Eastern migrants in retaliation for its accession to Nato earlier this year.

“About 300 people from more than 10 foreign countries have been waiting not for hours, but for days to cross the border,” Mr Chibis said.

The crossing is one of two that Finland said on Saturday would remain open to asylum seekers after closing four others.

09:44 AM GMT

'We are getting closer to Iran', says Kremlin after US missiles claim

The Kremlin has said it is “developing relations” with Iran but declined to comment on the US’s specific claim that Tehran may soon supply it with ballistic missiles.

“We are developing relations with Iran, including in the field of military-technical cooperation, but we do not comment on this information,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Tehran has already supplied Russia with drones, bombs and artillery shells.

09:27 AM GMT

Two bodies found in rubble of hospital hit by Russia

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a hospital in eastern Ukraine that was struck by Russian missiles on Monday.

Ukraine’s state emergency service believes another person may still be trapped at the hospital in Selydove in the Donetsk region.

The city’s hospital was hit by multiple missiles late on 20 November, damaging two buildings and wounding at least six.

Rescue operations are continuing.

09:09 AM GMT

German aid has 'saved many lives', says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed German military aid for saving “many lives” in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky thanked chancellor Olaf Scholz in a post X, formerly Twitter, a day after Germany announced a new £1.1bn aid package.

“Thank you for your words and deeds to support Ukraine and all Ukrainians,” he said.

“German assistance has saved many lives. Together, we are strengthening and protecting our Europe.”

08:48 AM GMT

American public's support for funding Ukraine increases, poll suggests

The American public’s support funding the war in Ukraine has increased, a poll has suggested.

The poll found 38 per cent of American adults believe current spending is “about the right amount”, up from 31 per cent in October.

The proportion saying too much is being spent has also decreased, from 52 per cent to 45 per cent.

The poll of 1,239 adults by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research nevertheless shows the stark opposition of many Americans to the aid being sent to Ukraine.

08:30 AM GMT

Ukraine unveils new homegrown drone

Ukraine has unveiled a new drone which it has developed itself and is “almost impossible to jam”.

Dubbed ‘Backfire’, the drone has a range of 21 miles (35km) and has already flown more than 50 trial combat missions, digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

“We continue to increase the number of drones at the front,” he said.

Ukraine also unveiled its ‘Beaver’ long-distance attack drone project earlier this week. The $700million development aims to produce a drone with a range of up to 497 miles (800km).

08:15 AM GMT

Russia scaling back Avdiivka assault, says Ukraine

Russia is launching fewer ground and air assaults on the beleaguered Ukrainian city of Avdiivka but is “not abandoning” its plans to take it.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said eight attacks were repelled on Tuesday as the month-long battle for the city continues.

“Russian occupying forces have reduced the number of ground and air attacks, though they still violate the rules of war by shooting at medical teams and evacuation vehicles,” he added.

“The invaders are not abandoning their plans to surround Avdiivka.”

Russia has committed a large number of men and materiel in a bid to take the city, which is in the eastern Donetsk region.

08:01 AM GMT

ISW: Russia 'unable to suppress' Ukraine's Dnipro advance

Russia is “unable to suppress” Ukraine’s advance on the left bank of the Dnipro river, the Institute for the Study of War think tank has said.

“Russian milbloggers continue to acknowledge a Ukrainian presence in the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast and complain that Russian forces are unable to suppress Ukrainian operations in the area,” it said.

One blogger is reported to have claimed 76 Russian soldiers were killed in a single Ukrainian strike on 17 November, while another said there are “three Ukrainian drones for each Russian soldier” fighting near the village of Krynky.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Russian officials are struggling to subdue Russian hysteria around Ukrainian operations in the east (left) bank,” the ISW added.

07:50 AM GMT

American UN ambassador compares Putin to Stalin

Vladimir Putin uses food as a weapon of war just like Joseph Stalin, the US ambassador to the United Nations has said.

“Like Stalin, Putin has used food as a weapon of war,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“And like Stalin, Putin has inflicted hunger and death on Ukraine.”

She made the remarks a week after Global Rights Compliance, a human rights law firm, published a report which accused the Russian president of planning to starve Ukrainians and target food infrastructure in the run up to the invasion in February 2022.

“We must not let Russia continue to weaponize food and inflict so much pain and suffering on Ukraine by attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure as the cold, dark winter approaches,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

07:39 AM GMT

US denies cutting shell deliveries by 30 per cent

The US has denied reports that artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine dropped by more than 30 per cent since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

American broadcaster ABC News quoted the remarks from an unnamed Ukrainian official.

“Look, I would push back on that assertion,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

“We have been able to supply Ukraine with what it needs during its counteroffensive, and we will continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs as it heads — as we head into winter.”

07:34 AM GMT

Ukraine downs all Russian drones launched overnight

Ukraine downed all 14 drones launched by Russian forces overnight, its air force has said.

There have been no reports of casualties or major damage so far after the attack by Iranian-made Shahed drones.

The air force also said a Russian X-22 missile was fired on the Zaporizhzhia region but fell into a field, missing its target.