Ukraine-Russia war: US planning on selling powerful drones to aid Kyiv in fight: report

Greg Norman
·1 min read

The Biden administration is planning on selling four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones – which are capable of carrying powerful Hellfire missiles – to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia, a report says.

The move would provide a military boost to Ukraine in the war, which so far has been using drones like the Turkish Bayraktar-TB2, according to Reuters. The MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones can fly more than 30 hours per mission and carry eight Hellfire missiles, which are double the weight of the munitions that the Bayraktar-TB2 operates with, the news agency adds.

"Generally the MQ-1C is a much larger aircraft with a max take-off weight around three times that of the Bayraktar-TB2, with commensurate advantages in payload capacity, range, and endurance," drone expert Dan Gettinger of the nonprofit Vertical Flight Society told Reuters.

Gettinger also said training on the General Atomics-made drones usually takes several months.

RUSSIA STAGES NUCLEAR DRILLS AFTER US ANNOUNCES ROCKETS TO UKRAINE

But three people familiar with the Biden administration’s plans told Reuters that a training regimen has been proposed that could get Ukraine’s military up to speed on how to use the drones in only a few weeks.

The sources added that the sale of the drones has been under review at the Pentagon for numerous weeks and it could still be blocked by Congress.

One U.S official told Reuters that Biden’s administration will notify Congress of the potential sale of the drones in the coming days, followed by a public announcement.

Biden earlier this week announced that the U.S. is sending "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" to Ukraine, a move that Russia characterized as "adding fuel to the fire."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rocket strikes hit Sumy Oblast, wounding three

    Russian forces conducted several rocket strikes targeting Krasnopillya, a town in northeastern Sumy Oblast, reported Dmytro Zhyvytsky, head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, via Telegram messenger on June 2.

  • Should we protect nature for its own sake? For its economic value? Because it makes us happy? Yes

    A ladybug crawls on a paloverde flower in Joshua Tree National Park, California. Hannah Schwalbe, NPS/FlickrAs spring phases into summer in North America, with trees flowering and birds migrating, nature seems abundant. In fact, however, the Earth is losing animals, birds, reptiles and other living things so fast that some scientists believe the planet is entering the sixth mass extinction in its history. This fall, the United Nations will convene governments from around the world in Kunming, Ch

  • Memo to Henry Kissinger: Appeasing Putin means enabling genocide

    As the Russo-Ukrainian War enters its fourth month, calls are mounting for Ukraine to trade land for peace and accept a compromise settlement that would allow Vladimir Putin to retain control over at least some of the regions currently under Russian occupation.

  • Biden administration planning to sell armed drones to Ukraine: report

    The Biden administration is reportedly planning to sell armed drones that can carry Hellfire missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The U.S. is looking to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones made by General Atomics, sources told the outlet. The drones can be armed with Hellfire missiles. The administration plans to notify Congress of…

  • Putin’s most valuable military weapon is oil

    It's now clear that breaking Putin's will — and ending his war in Ukraine —requires a chokehold on Moscow's oil revenue.

  • Goldman warns Russia could further choke off natural-gas supplies in response to the EU's oil ban, whacking European growth

    The EU and Russia are doing battle over energy, with Brussels banning oil imports and Moscow restricting natural gas supplies.

  • Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions

    The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday on Russian oligarchs and elites, including some of the richest men in Europe and their families, as well as penalties targeting more Kremlin officials, businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin and their yachts, aircraft and firms that manage them. The latest U.S. penalties imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine also include Sergei Roldugin, considered a custodian of Putin’s offshore wealth.

  • Exclusive - U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days - sources

    The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said. The sale of the General Atomics-made drones could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last minute policy reversal that could scuttle the plan, which has been under review at the Pentagon for several weeks. Ukraine has been using several types of smaller shorter range unmanned aerial systems against Russian forces that invaded the country in late February.

  • Cyril Ramaphosa: Arthur Fraser accuses South Africa president of kidnapping and bribery

    President Cyril Ramaphosa says claims he acted illegally over an alleged burglary have no basis.

  • Ukraine pens winning return with World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal win (video)

    Andriy Yarmolenko put Ukraine ahead in the 33rd minute with a magnificent bit of coordination, popping the ball over keeper Craig Gordon.

  • NASA awards contracts for new space and moon suits

    The contracts are valued at up to $3.5 billion.

  • World War Three has 'already started', Russian state TV claims

    'Perhaps it's time to acknowledge that Russia's special operation in Ukraine has come to an end, in a sense that a real war has started: World War Three.'

  • The folly of "off-ramps". When Ukraine wins the war, Putin will build his own

    Some observers of the Russo-Ukrainian war seem to think that its greatest danger is that Ukraine will win, or win too quickly, and that this will be uncomfortable for Putin, and that we should care.

  • As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

    The front lawn of Lydia Larce’s home is strewn with debris: remnants of cabinets and chunks of pink shower. Larce, like many in Southwest Louisiana, has what she calls “storm PTSD.” "The fear and the unknown — it has me on an edge,” Larce said.

  • Russia says U.S. rocket supplies to Ukraine risk widening conflict

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday sharply criticised a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington. U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new U.S. package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire."

  • Live updates | US ambassador to Ukraine promises weaponry

    The new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday said her No. 1 mission “is to help Ukraine prevail against Russian aggression” and that the delivery of military aid is being accelerated. Bridget Brink spoke to reporters Thursday after meeting and presenting her credentials to Ukraine’s president. Listing other priorities, Brink also vowed that U.S. officials “will work to ensure the world holds Russia to account for atrocities and war crimes.”

  • Report: Israel arrested no Jews over violent, racist march

    Israeli police arrested dozens of Palestinians but no Jews during a nationalist march through Jerusalem this week in which crowds of Jews chanted racist slogans, assaulted Palestinians and vandalized Palestinian property, an Israeli newspaper reported Thursday. Israeli police had said after Sunday’s march that over 60 people were arrested, but have refused to give a breakdown, despite queries by The Associated Press. Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists participated in Sunday’s parade -- an annual march that celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war.

  • Pledge of more oil heightens odds of Saudi trip for Biden

    The Biden administration praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday for its role in a promised boost in oil production and a cease-fire in Yemen, in warm tones that appeared to further raise prospects for a Biden trip to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with the kingdom's once-shunned crown prince. Biden has been leaning toward making his first trip as president to the Saudi kingdom later this month, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. Such a visit would be politically fraught because it would likely bring the U.S. leader together with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet

    Analysis: the long-delayed US deal offers just four systems that will take weeks to become operational, suggesting concerns about imposing a heavy defeat on Putin

  • Accused Buffalo shooter to be arraigned on domestic terrorism, 24 other counts

    The avowed white supremacist accused of a racist attack that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday on 25 counts, including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. Payton Gendron, 18, will appear at a 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) hearing before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after a grand jury returned a 25-count indictment, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.