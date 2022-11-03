Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

FILE - Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
HANNA ARHIROVA
·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear state operator said Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again.

The generators have enough fuel to maintain the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine for just 15 days, Energoatom said in a post on its Telegram channel.

“The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said, noting it had limited possibilities to “maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode,” raising fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

As power lines and substations have been damaged in fighting, the plant has repeatedly been forced to rely on diesel generators until the power supply can be restored.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that the switching to backup power from generators again further underlines “the extremely precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility and the urgent need to establish a protection zone around it.”

The development “again demonstrates the plant’s fragile and vulnerable situation,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said, adding that relying on generator power ”is clearly not a sustainable way to operate a major nuclear facility. Measures are needed to prevent a nuclear accident at the site. The establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone is urgently needed.”

With its six reactors inoperative, the plant relies on outside electricity to cool its spent fuel. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for months amid the war for shelling at and around the plant that the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog has warned could cause a radiation emergency.

The nuclear power plant lies within a part of the Zaporizhzhia region that has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the plant to Russian ownership, Ukrainian workers continue to run the plant. Energoatom has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the plant and the creation of a demilitarized zone around it.

Energoatom said Russia shelled two power lines that were connecting the plant to the Ukrainian grid overnight, and accused it of being “an attempt to reconnect the nuclear plant to the Russian power system.” The operator said the Russian side would try to repair the power lines in order to connect the plant to the Russian grid and therefore supply power to occupied Crimea and the parts of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas also currently controlled by Russia.

Across the Dnipro River from the power plant, the city of Nikopol was also shelled, damaging residential buildings, a gas station and several private enterprises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Thursday.

Other Ukrainian cities were also hit, with Russia using drones, missiles and heavy artillery that left six civilians dead and 16 others wounded, according to the president’s office. Energy and water infrastructure facilities were hit in Zelenskyy’s native city of Kryvyi Rih, leaving several districts without electricity or water in the city that had a prewar population of 635,000 people, local Gov. Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Further east in the Donetsk region, battles continued for the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where authorities said the population was living without electricity or heat and were under constant shelling. Over the past day, six cities and villages in the region were attacked by heavy artillery, while in the northeast, Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was hit by three missiles, officials said.

Separately, seven ships carrying 290,000 tons of agricultural products set sail from Ukrainian seaports heading to Asia and Europe, a day after Russia agreed to rejoin a wartime agreement allowing Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets.

In announcing Russia was rejoining the pact, Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine wouldn't use the humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces. He warned that Russia reserves the right to withdraw again if Kyiv breaks its word.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned on Thursday that Russia’s decision to rejoin doesn't mean that the deal will be extended after Nov. 19.

“Before making a decision to continue, of course, we will need to give an overall assessment of the effectiveness of the deal,” Peskov told journalists.

Russia had suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing an alleged drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine didn't claim responsibility for an attack and Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Moscow’s return to the agreement showed “Russian blackmail did not lead to anything.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Spanish radio station Cadena SER that Ukraine has never used the grain corridor for military purposes, claiming that “people of goodwill” were behind the attack.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.K. Ambassador Deborah Bronnert on Thursday, saying she was called in connection with the alleged participation of British instructors in the Oct. 29 attack by drones on Black Sea fleet facilities in Sevastopol in Crimea. Bronnert made no comment upon leaving the ministry after a meeting that lasted about a half-hour.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he hadn't seen progress regarding the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, despite the reimplementation of the Ukrainian part of the U.N.-sponsored grain deal.

Speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Lavrov also said Russia was pleased that the Ukrainian leadership had signed guarantees “that no attempts would be made to use humanitarian routes in the Black Sea for military purposes.”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko denied that Kyiv had made such commitments.

“Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes. The Ukrainian side clearly adheres to the provisions of the grain agreement,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook. “Our state did not take on any new obligations that would go beyond the limits of those already existing in the grain agreement.“

The ships that set sail Thursday included one carrying 29,000 tons of sunflower seeds bound for Oman, and one carrying 67,000 tons of corn heading to China, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Since the deal was reached in August, 430 ships have exported 10 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. The infrastructure ministry said that export volumes in October “could have been 30-40% higher if Russia had not artificially blocked inspections in the Bosphorus.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies are grappling with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan, and Iran’s crackdown on antigovernment protesters as they opened two days of talks on Thursday. Meeting in the western German city of Muenster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations were taking stock of the situation in Ukraine more than eight months since Russia invaded the country, exacerbating food and energy shortages and creating ripple effects far from Europe. “While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia’s aggression, interference and hostility extend across the world," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said ahead of the meeting.

  • UN: 2 million children in flood-hit Pakistan missing school

    The U.N. children’s agency said on Thursday that some 2 million children in areas of Pakistan devastated by this summer's floods are still missing school. The deluge, which began in mid-June, damaged or destroyed nearly 27,000 school buildings, UNICEF said, adding that it would likely be weeks, even months before flood waters completely subside. In some places, only rooftops of the school buildings are starting to emerge now, it said.

  • Donald Trump praises Kanye West and once again fails to condemn him for hateful anti-semitic outbursts

    Trump questioned whether the backlash against Ye would be the same "if he didn't say all those good things about Trump."

  • Netflix has (probably) ordered a second season of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman

    Three months after releasing the first season of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman onto the streaming airwaves—i.e., enough time for people to start asking questions about whether the show would be getting the kind of slam-dunk renewal you might associate with this sort of prestige project—Netflix has apparently moved toward ordering a second season. Sort, of anyway: Per Deadline, the DC Comics Twitter page apparently issued a statement today announcing a second season for the series, only to then quick

  • Why progressives are prodding Democrats on rural voters

    Progressives are criticizing fellow Democrats over their approach to rural voters, arguing their lack of investment outside cities and suburbs is costing the party support in states they believe could be winnable. What progressives see as an absence of a long-term rural strategy or clear economic message, combined with a seeming apprehension about wading into…

  • Republicans push back on Okinawa F-15 withdrawal

    Four Republicans are expressing concern about the Air Force’s decision to replace permanent F-15 squadrons in Okinawa with rotational forces.

  • Putin yet to decide whether he will run for presidency for fifth time

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will stand in the next presidential elections. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary Details: According to RIA Novosti, when asked whether Putin had made a decision about whether to stand in Russia's next presidential election, Peskov answered "no".

  • North Korea continues missile barrage with ICBM test

    North Korea fired three more missiles on Thursday, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

  • Bolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene

    STORY: Bolsonaro's supporters in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro led festive rallies on Wednesday, carrying Brazil's yellow-and-green flag draped over their shoulders, blowing horns and chanting anti-Lula slogans.“Today, people are gathered here asking for a federal (military) intervention, because we believe there was a fraud. We have evidence there was fraud in the election. The PT (Worker’s Party) did not win these elections. So we are meeting to ask for an intervention to overturn this fraudulent election that happened," said Bolsonaro supporter Thais Lobo, who was protesting in Sao Paulo.Similar rallies were held at barracks in a total of nine states and the capital Brasilia, according to Brazilian online media portal UOL.Brazil's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Defence Ministry about situation on frontlines: Ukraine's Armed Forces consolidate their positions and prepare to liberate territories

    The defence forces of Ukraine are consolidating their positions in the settlements that have already been liberated and are preparing to liberate more territories. Source: Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: Maliar states that the intensity and dynamics of combat actions vary across the different fronts.

  • Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

    Applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless claims have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times this year in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

  • Understanding how news works can short-circuit the connection between social media use and vaccine hesitancy

    Media literacy can help you tell the difference between real and false news. Zbynek Pospisil/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People who consume a lot of news on social media are more likely to be skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and also more hesitant about getting vaccinated, according to our newly published research. But we found that social media users with higher levels of news literacy have more confidence in COVID-1

  • Senior Russian military leaders reportedly discussed using tactical nukes as losses in Ukraine mount

    Senior Russian military leaders reportedly discussed using tactical nukes as losses in Ukraine mount

  • Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Super Mario added to Russia's parallel imports scheme

    In response to tough punitive measures imposed after the Ukraine invasion, Russia has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme, which allows importers to bring goods into the country with the trademark owner's permission or knowledge. Russia's trade and industry ministry said on Wednesday it was adding a host of new brands to the list.

  • New RSV vaccine could be approved by the end of the year

    Janet Shamlian reports the respiratory virus known as RSV is the fastest spreading illness among children in the US.

  • Putin Parades New Missile Nightmare in Latest Warning to West

    Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesRussia has deployed missiles to Belarus in what is likely a desperate attempt to intimidate the West while its forces flounder in Ukraine, according to a new intelligence report.Satellite images shared by British intelligence show what are likely two MiG-31K FOXHOUND interceptor jets stationed at Belarus’ Machulishchi Airfield on Oct. 17, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense. Located near the jets is a large canister, which the Ministry of Defense assesses is

  • Nigeria's surprise move against inflation: redesigning its currency notes

    Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced an unorthodox inflation-fighting measure: a redesign of its 100-, 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira currency notes. Forcing people to exchange old notes for new ones, the bank believes, will mop up the huge volumes of currency stashed in private safes, outside the banking system.

  • The US Climate Bill Is a Bigger Deal Than Most People Realize

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalWhile the United States fancies itself a global climate leader, the country is coming off a decade

  • Jill Biden joins Stand Up to Cancer tribute at World Series

    First lady Jill Biden joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute in the middle of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Biden arrived at Citizens Bank Park shortly before the tribute, which occurred just after the Astros scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 5-0 lead. Biden's were for son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015; her sister's father-in-law; and Corey Phelan, a Phillies minor league pitcher who died last month.

  • North Korea launches ICBM towards Japan day after firing 23 missiles near South Korea; US condemns 'violation'

    North Korea continued to launch missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and others. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders because of an ICBM launch.