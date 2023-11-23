Ukraine sanctions over 300 Russian, foreign companies

Ukraine has introduced economic sanctions against more than 300 companies around the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced via presidential decree on Nov. 23.

The sanctions were advised by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Those on the list face blocks to their assets and will be prevented from withdrawing capital outside of Ukraine.

A number of energy companies from across Russia have been targeted by five-year sanctions, while sanctions lasting 10 years were imposed on 87 individuals, among them Ukrainian citizens.

A separate decree imposed 10-year sanctions on Swiss, Cypriot, British, Uzbek, and Russian citizens, as well as companies based in Malta, China, Turkey, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

Prominent names on the list include Anatoly Chubais, the former head of Russia's presidential administration, and Volodymyr Sivkovich, the ex-deputy secretary of the NSDC.

Another sanctioned person is Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian national who was convicted by a Dutch court in 2022 for his involvement in shooting down flight MH17 over Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Ukraine will inform its Western partners of the sanctions and request that "similar restrictive measures" be introduced against those on the list.

Read also: AP: Cypriot president asks foreign experts to help with Russian sanction evasion investigations

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.