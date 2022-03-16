Ukraine says a 4th Russian general was killed trying to storm Mariupol

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·1 min read
  • Anton Herashchenko
    Ukrainian politician and economist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy announced Tuesday night that a fourth Russian general has been killed in Moscow's war in his country. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko later identified the slain officer as Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev, the 46-year-old commander of Russia's 150th motorized rifle division. Gerashchenko said Mityaev died Tuesday as Russian forces stormed Mariupol, The Associated Press reports. Russia has not confirmed the death.

Ukraine's armed forces "have adeptly exploited Russia's lack of maneuver, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its early Wednesday public intelligence assessment. A senior U.S. defense official estimated Tuesday that Ukraine and Russia both retain about 90 percent of their original combat power, and said Russia has now launched more than 950 missiles at Ukrainian targets in the first 20 days of the war.

Russia's ground invasion appears to be stalled, and on Tuesday evening Ukrainian forces repelled an attack on Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, according to regional leader Oleh Synehubov. The Ukrainian army was even able "to push the enemy back beyond its previous position," handing Russia a "shameful defeat," he added.

Ukraine's military also destroyed a number of Russian attack helicopters and other military vehicles parked at the Kherson International Airport on Tuesday, CNN reports, citing satellite images from Planet Labs. "It's the most destructive known strike the Ukrainian military has conducted against Russian helicopters during the war, with at least three Russian helicopters seen on fire, or destroyed, at the airport."

