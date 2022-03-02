Ukraine Says 'Airdrop Confirmed’ After Receiving $33M Crypto Donations
Ukraine will conduct an airdrop to donors that have contributed money to its official crypto addresses, the country said on Wednesday through its official Twitter account.
“Airdrop confirmed. Snapshot will be taken tomorrow, on March 3rd, at 6 pm Kyiv time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Reward to follow!,” the tweet read.
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 2, 2022
Airdrops involve crypto projects sending free tokens en masse to their communities in a bid to encourage adoption. El Salvador previously airdropped $30 worth of bitcoin to its citizens in 2021. However, the one on Thursday would mark the first time a nation conducts an airdrop for crypto donations made.
Ukraine started accepting cryptocurrencies as means of donation on Feb. 26 as Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in a “special military operation.” The country is accepting donations in bitcoin, ether, USDT, and Polkadot’s DOT tokens.
The country has received some $33 million in crypto donations so far, as reported.