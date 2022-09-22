Ukraine says it has completed a massive prisoner swap with Russia where key Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk was sent to Russia and 215 Ukrainians returned home

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Ukraine and Russia have completed a monumental prisoner swap, Zelensky's office said.

The swap means that 215 Ukrainians who were captured by Russia will go back to their country.

As part of the deal, Viktor Medvedchuk, a key Putin ally in Ukraine, has been sent to Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have completed a prisoner swap in which hundreds of fighters and civilians were returned to Ukraine in exchange for the freeing of 55 Russians and Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's key ally in Ukraine and his daughter's godfather.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's staff Andriy Yermak said in an update posted in the administration's telegram channel that 215 Ukrainians were returned as a result of the prisoner swap, which Yermak added was also negotiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Viktor Medvedchuk, an MP and one of Putin's staunchest Ukrainian allies, was sent to Russia, Reuters reported. He was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in April.

Among the 215 Ukrainians released were 100 fighters from the controversial, hard right-wing Azov Battalion, which Russia has previously called "neo-nazis." Some founding members of the paramilitary group which sprouted as a result of Russia's 2014 invasion have also worn nazi paraphernalia and ascribed to the moniker.

Five of the Azov commanders will remain in Turkey until the war is over as part of the terms of the deal, according to The Washington Post.

Over the past 30 years, Medvedchuk has nurtured a close personal and political relationship with Putin, amassing an estimated worth of $620 million before the war, according to Forbes. When he was arrested in Ukraine, authorities seized a yacht, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 30 pieces of land, and 26 cars.

Earlier on Wednesday, 10 foreign fighters fighting on behalf of Ukraine who were captured by Russia – including two Americans – were also released in a settlement negotiated in part by Saudi Arabia. The bilateral prisoner swap is a massive coup for Ukrainians, who have made considerable gains against Russian invaders in recent weeks.

