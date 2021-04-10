Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces in Donbass region
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine.

"At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

The Russian military movements have fuelled concerns that Moscow is preparing to send forces into Ukraine. The Kremlin denies its troops are a threat, but says they will remain as long as it sees fit.

Senior Kremlin official Dmitry Kozak last week said Russia would be forced to defend its citizens in eastern Ukraine depending on the scale of the military conflict there.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French and German counterparts on Friday called on Russia to halt a troop buildup and reaffirmed their support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • Who will win The Masters? Betting tips and tournament picks

    The 2021 tournament gets underway on Thursday

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • Researchers discover 74-million-year-old mammal

    This mammal roamed the Earth 74 million years agoResearchers in Chile have uncovered a fossilized jawbone with five teethwhich belonged to a species called Orretherium tzenThe skunk-like mammal inhabited southern Patagonia alongside dinosaursSource: Natural History Museum of ChilePALEONTOLOGIST WHO PARTICIPATED IN DIG, SERGIO SOTO, SAYING: "More than anything else, this and other discoveries will also allow us to know about the future. I believe this is revealing the enormous potential of palaeontology in the southernmost part of Chile, and that will probably be in a scientific region because we are finding things we did not expect to find. And that will help us to answer many questions that we have had for a long time about dinosaurs, mammals and other things that we are finding."

  • Elon Musk took a swipe at Bill Gates and Microsoft Zune with an edited version of an anti-vaccination cartoon

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted and deleted an illustration from cartoonist Ben Garrison, which took a potshot at the Microsoft cofounder and vaccines.

  • China report accuses US of causing humanitarian disasters

    China accused the U.S. of causing humanitarian disasters through foreign military interventions in a report Friday that was the latest broadside by Beijing in increasingly contentious relations with the Biden administration. The report from the government-backed China Society for Human Rights Studies said foreign wars launched under the banner of “humanitarian intervention” have not only cost the belligerent parties a large number of military lives but also caused extremely serious civilian casualties and property damage, leading to horrific humanitarian disasters. “Only by discarding the hegemonic thinking, which is chiefly motivated by self-interest, can we prevent humanitarian intervention from becoming humanitarian disasters."

  • For many Jordanians, official palace line on wayward prince is absurd fairy tale

    The palace insists that Jordan's royal house and the country are in order after the detention of Prince Hamzah. Many are skeptical.

  • Ukrainians fear a return to the bloodshed of 2014 as Russian forces mass on border

    Nervous. Worried. Used to it. Ask a civilian on either side of the frontline in eastern Ukraine how they feel living in the middle of the longest running European war since 1945, and they will usually answer with some combination of those words. But over the past few weeks, the fears have grown that this delicate status quo is about to collapse into another all-out war. "It is really tense," said Yuri, a retired police officer who lives in Russian-backed-separatist-controlled Donetsk. "After seven years of war people are used to it all. We might be able to hear shelling at the front but in the city centre we just get on with our lives. "But everyone is nervous. We have always been able to hear fighting in Marinka and Yasinavata, but recently it has been getting more and more frequent. Summer was quiet, autumn was quiet, and now this," he said. The war in Eastern Ukraine broke out exactly seven years ago this month, when local separatists assisted and directed by Russian volunteers and regular troops seized control of large chunks of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and declared independence.

  • Hunter Biden Takes a Hit at Donald Trump's Kids For Only Ever Working For Their Dad in New Memoir

    For a time, Hunter Biden was the frequent target of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, often called out by sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump who slammed him for using father President Joe Biden’s name to personally enrich himself (a claim that Vanity Fair reminds us no one in the Trump family has any business […]

  • Chris Simms shares interesting perspective on Patriots' NFL Draft approach

    After a recent report that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ignored the advice of scouts when drafting N'Keal Harry, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms shares two interesting stories about two similar occasions during his time in New England.

  • This Mars image looks unreal, and it sort of is

    The image you see above is the surface of Mars. I know that's hard to believe since you normally see Mars in dusty, vaguely orangish hues in photos snapped by NASA's Mars rovers, but it's true! This image, by contrast, has some orange along with shades of white and a surprising amount of blue, but how can this be? Well, have a seat dear science fan as we go on a magical journey to the world of false-color images. What you see here is an image captured by NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter. The spacecraft has been cruising around Mars for two decades and is now officially "the longest-working Mars spacecraft in history," according to the space agency. It's a lovely little spacecraft but this image of Mars wasn't captured in color. Instead, the color comes from an algorithm that assigns blue hues to colder temperatures and orange colors to warmer temperatures. This produces a really striking image, but not necessarily an accurate representation of what you'd see if you were looking at this spot on Mars with your own eyes. The snapshot was taken near the north pole of Mars, which is an area known to be covered in ice. The data returned by the Odyssey orbiter allows NASA scientists to do cool things with the image, including overlaying one kind of image onto another. In this case, it's a mix of visible light (like we see with our eyes) and infrared image data with which NASA can "paint" the image in whatever way seems to fit the best. In this case, the orange peeks of the dunes are warmer than the areas which are carved out and are assigned yellow and orange hues, while the cooler spots are given blue tints. This gives the appearance of Earth-like sand dunes covering a bed of ice when in reality the colors aren't nearly so bold. If you were looking at it from a spacecraft flying overhead you'd mostly just see shades of gray, though the carved dunes would still be visible. NASA explains in a blog post showcasing the image as part of a celebration of Odyssey's 20th anniversary: A sea of dark dunes, sculpted by the wind into long lines, surrounds Mars' northern polar cap and covers an area as big as Texas. In this false-color image, areas with cooler temperatures are recorded in bluer tints, while warmer features are depicted in yellows and oranges. Thus, the dark, sun-warmed dunes glow with a golden color. This image covers an area 19 miles (30 kilometers) wide. It's obviously really cool to see images like this as they show us a side of Mars that we don't often get to see, but it's important to keep your imagination grounded, as false-color images don't always offer an accurate depiction of what really exists.

  • Brandi Carlile describes how one of the best days of her life involved 2 vomiting children

    Being an 11-time Grammy Award nominee is maybe not as glamorous as you might think. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who shares two daughters with her wife, Catherine Shepherd, published her memoir, Broken Horses, this week, and in it details the complexities of being both a music star and a parent. Describing the morning that she learned that she and her bandmates had received six Grammy nominations for their album By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile writes that "both my kids woke up vomiting. That's what I love about the juxtaposition of my jobs. You'd think that it would be a total downer to spend a day like that getting life-affirming news and simultaneously being thrown up on and stuck in front of Dora the Explorer all day, but it was PERFECT." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-lawMedical examiner: George Floyd's primary cause of death was neck compression, not drugs

  • Dire COVID predictions about end of mask mandate were way off. Let’s be glad for that

    Even Dr. Anthony Fauci was stumped about why Texas’ ”Neanderthal thinking” didn’t lead to a surge in cases.

  • Jim Clyburn On Joe Manchin: 'How Would He Have Me Compromise' On Voting Rights?

    The third-highest ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill said he's "insulted" by Sen. Joe Manchin's calls for bipartisanship on voting rights laws.

  • What Happens Next in the Rising Violence Between Ukraine and Russia

    An Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench by a sort of mannequin as he stands at his post on the frontline with Russia backed separatists near the town of Zolote, in the Lugansk region on April 8, 2021. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was travelling to the country's eastern frontline on April 8, 2021, after a surge in clashes with separatist forces and a spike in tensions with Moscow. After a lull in fighting since last July, the last few weeks have seen an outbreak of violence along the ceasefire line separating the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine with the rest of the country… prompting Moscow to start massing troops along Ukraine’s border.

  • Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at youth center

    Five men charged in a sex abuse case at a New Hampshire youth detention center made court appearances Friday. A judge set bail at $50,000 for Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Litchfield, New Hampshire. Bail was set at $25,000 for Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, Massachusetts.

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • Tesla's CFO is the latest tech executive to buy a home in Texas - see his $3.29 million lakefront Austin home

    The Tesla executive's $3 million home purchase is the latest in a line of high-profile tech moves into the city.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Johnson & Johnson blood clots 'extraordinarily rare', says Government adviser

    Drinkers told they must wear masks in pub beer gardens 'Light at end of tunnel' for summer holidays Prince Philip's funeral will be 'family affair' due to Covid restrictions Ben Marlow: Monday's grand reopening is a moment of truth Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are "extraordinarily rare", a scientist advising the Government on its coronavirus response has said. The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the vaccine, which is also known as Janssen, although it is yet to be approved for use by regulators. "We still don't know whether they are directly related and caused by the vaccine but it seems possible that they could be," Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, told the Today programme. "It wouldn't be surprising to find the J&J, the Janssen vaccine, also causes rare blood clots because it's based on an adenovirus technology which is not that far away from the technology being used in the AstraZeneca vaccine." Prof Openshaw said any blood clots were "extraordinarily rare events" and likened the risk level to "if you [were to] get into a car and drive 250 miles". It comes a day after the European Medicines Agency said that it has started a review to assess blood clots in people who have been given the Johnson & Johnson jab. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Techies give an old fashioned Supreme Court decent marks in coding case

    Programmers say the Supreme Court, often teased for its ambivalence toward technology, got it (mostly) right in describing some nuances of software.