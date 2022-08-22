Ukraine says it had no part in car-bombing of Darya Dugina, daughter of 'Putin's brain,' outside Moscow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian investigators said Sunday they believe the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, a hawkish Russian commentator and the daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist political theorist Alexander Dugin, was likely "pre-planned and a murder for hire." Dugina, 29, was driving back to Moscow on Saturday night from a festival she and her father had attended when an explosive device under the car's driver's seat detonated, the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow branch said in a statement.

Dugin had reportedly planned to ride home with his daughter but got in a different car at the last minute. Andrey Krasnov, a friend of Dugin's, told Russian state media that Dugina was driving her father's SUV and he believes Dugin was the target of the attack, "or maybe the two of them." Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk People's Republic, quickly blamed the explosion on "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin." He did not provide any evidence, and Ukraine denied any involvement.

"Ukraine certainly had nothing to do with yesterday's explosion," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on TV Sunday morning. "We are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, much less a terrorist one."

An unknown Russian group, the National Republican Army, claimed responsibility for the bombing, The Associated Press reports, though "AP could not verify the existence of the group."

Dugin's ultra-nationalist, imperialist, and anti-Western political philosophy is believed to be so influential to Russian President Vladimir Putin's worldview he is sometimes called "Putin's brain" or "Putin's Rasputin," though it isn't clear the two men have much of a personal connection. Darya Dugina was not as well known in Russia but was, like her father, an ultra-nationalist commentator and a vocal proponent of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Dugina in March, describing her as the editorial chief of an English-language disinformation site owned by close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Britain followed suit in July, calling Dugina a "frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms." Dugin has been under U.S. sanctions since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea.

You may also like

5 cartoons about Trump's rage over the Mar-a-Lago raid

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Giuliani's Georgia testimony

Russia will allow UN inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Recommended Stories

  • Garcia beats Kvitova to win Western & Southern Open title

    Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week's U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open title with a win over Petra Kvitova.

  • Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

    Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed Fox and Croft as leaders of a wild plan to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan, and trigger chaos across the U.S.

  • 'Can I count on you?' Trump revs up fundraising pitches after FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

    After the FBI searched ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, several PACs have begun flooding supporters with aggressive fundraising tactics.

  • In pictures: Festivities as Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is crowned

    Pictures from the festivities as Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is crowned in South Africa.

  • Philippine kids back in school after 2 years lost to virus

    Millions of students wearing face masks streamed back to primary and secondary schools across the Philippines on Monday for their first in-person classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns that are feared to have worsened alarming illiteracy rates among children. Officials grappled with daunting problems, including classroom shortages, lingering COVID-19 fears, an approaching storm and quake-damaged school buildings in the country’s north, to welcome back nearly 28 million students who enrolled for the school year. In a grade school in San Juan city in the capital region, teachers checked the temperatures of students and sprayed alcohol on their hands before letting them into classrooms.

  • Coric upsets Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati Masters title

    Borna Coric, who only returned in March after missing a year with a shoulder injury, dominated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

  • Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast

    Russian authorities say the daughter of a nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” died in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow

  • Tesla Is Trying Out a Virtual Power Plant. How Customers Can Make Some Money.

    The EV pioneer is participating in the Emergency Load Reduction Program offered by California utility PG&E.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Wears Tiny Black Slip Dress On NYC Night Out

    Olivia Rodrigo headed to Bowery Ballroom in New York City for a show wearing a short black satin dress with lace detail forming the cups of her bust.

  • Gulf buy now, pay later firm Tamara says it raised $100 million

    Gulf buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Tamara said on Monday it raised $100 million in a second round of fundraising from investors including Sanabil Investments, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF. Tamara, which has over 3 million active shoppers, is one of the Gulf Arab region's largest BNPL providers and competes with companies including Dubai-based Tabby. Tamara was founded in 2020 by Saudi entrepreneurs Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.

  • Analysis-China no closer to peak coal despite record renewable capacity additions

    Though China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation elsewhere stalls, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of schedule - and may hit a more painful peak. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged last year to "strictly control" coal and start cutting its use starting in 2026 to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a peak before 2030. China's emissions are the highest in the world.

  • Alabama football commit, four-star TE Ty Lockwood out for Independence's Week 1 game

    Independence will be without four-star Alabama commitment Ty Lockwood against CPA in Week 1 of Tennessee high school football.

  • U.S., South Korea start biggest military exercises in years amid North’s threats

    The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.

  • Trump to file motion for "special master" after Mar-a-Lago raid

    Former President Donald Trump's legal team is planning to file a court motion calling for the appointment of a "special master" to review and return evidence collected during last week's FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Natalie Brand has the details.

  • Deadly car bomb detonates outside Moscow

    The victim was the daughter of high-profile Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin.

  • Big picture takeouts from Russia’s war on Ukraine

    More than six months into the all-out war now being waged by Russia against Ukraine and while we might not be able to predict the endgame I think we can draw some broad conclusions

  • Dennis Rodman: I’m Headed to Russia to Free Brittney Griner

    Tim Nwachukwu/GettyFormer basketball player and current authoritarian friend Dennis Rodman claimed he has been given permission to ask Russia to free Brittney Griner.“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”Rodman did not say whether the White House has cleared the visit, nor did he say whether it was an official diplomatic mission. There are currently no restrictions on U.S. citizens visiting the country, though the State Departmen

  • Opinion: Don't be fooled: Chuck Edwards is the same partisan hack that Madison Cawthorn is

    Chuck Edwards campaigned as anti-Madison Cawthorn, but shares his possible predecessor's penchant for putting his needs and views over constituents'.

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux out to break Azeez Ojulari’s Giants rookie sack record

    New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to do everything better than Azeez Ojulari, including breaking his rookie sack record.

  • Latest update on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s knee injury

    Get the latest on the knee injury suffered by New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux during Sunday night's preseason game