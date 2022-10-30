Ukraine says Iran’s help for Russia should push Israel out of neutral stance

Laura Kelly
·5 min read

Ukrainian officials say Iran’s war-time aid to Russia should convince Israel to abandon its position of withholding military assistance to Kyiv.

Ukraine also wants the Biden administration to step up pressure on Israel, which has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and delivered humanitarian support to Kyiv but refrained from offering arms.

Officials in Kyiv are hoping that Tehran’s provision of suicide drones to Russia will lead to a shift in position for Israel. They are particularly pushing for Israeli help with air defenses that would provide protection against the Iranian drones.

And they are making clear that the Biden administration should play a role in the pressure campaign on Israel.

“The Americans are the only country that Israel is listening to,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuck said in a phone call with The Hill from Tel Aviv.

Korniychuck said that relations with Israel have advanced in recent weeks, “on some technical issues related to defense,” including an advanced warning system to help alert civilians of incoming missile and rocket attacks from the Russians.

“That’s a positive development, and we are expecting more from Israel of course,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought to further convince Israel by raising the possibility that Russia could help Iran with its nuclear program. The White House has declined to comment on the allegation, but said it remains committed to keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We know that Russia and Iran are growing closer together. … I don’t have anything to speak to with respect to Russia providing any tangible support to Iran or their nuclear program,” national security spokesperson John Kirby told The Hill.

Israeli officials have generally been noncommittal, but say they are watching Iran’s involvement with Russia closely.

“Iranian drones, we’re definitely analyzing the situation,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in an interview with CNN this week.

Israel maintains strategic relations with Moscow in part to carry out attacks against Iranian activities in Syria and to disrupt weapons transfers to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Officials also say Jerusalem has to maintain communication with Moscow over the Jewish diaspora in Russia.

Iran’s weapons shipments to Russia are a concern for Jerusalem, though it does present an intelligence gathering opportunity for Israel.

Israeli officials are largely pointing to the closer ties between Russia and Iran as a further example of Tehran’s malign activity — from human rights abuses, most recently in its violent and deadly crackdown on women-led protests in the country, delivering weapons to proxy fighting forces in the Middle East, support for terrorism and increasing stockpile of nuclear material.

“This is an example of the way Iran is working: crushing its own citizens, moving towards nuclear weapons, and supplying lethal weapons that are killing innocent citizens in Ukraine,” Herzog said in a meeting with President Biden on Wednesday.

“And I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge … we will be discussing.”

Korniychuck meets with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides weekly and refers to the American envoy as a “secret weapon” in his campaign to push the Israelis to change tack and provide military and air defensive support to Kyiv.

“I’m joking, but I’m calling him [Nides] our secret weapon. This is why we discuss the different measures of support, and again, we need to change this major trend that makes Israel’s position different from the rest of the democratic world, and have more military technical cooperation,” he said.

Korniychuck also wants the Biden administration to more forcefully scrutinize how Israel is abiding by Western sanctions on Russia.

While Israeli officials say their absence of sanctions legislation prohibits them from joining the Western-led sanctions campaign against Russia, they had earlier promised the U.S. that they would abide by the international blacklists.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Jerusalem in March, said Israeli officials promised him that the country would not be used as a “back door for sanctions evasion.”

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the Treausry Department, Elizabeth Rosenberg, traveled to Israel in May to meet with government officials and the private sector to brief them on the sanctions regime against Russia.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told The Hill, “We work closely with partners around the world, including our Israeli partners, to cut off avenues for Russia to evade international sanctions and export controls.”

Korniychuck said the enforcement of sanctions on Russia by Israel is the second most important issue for him, behind acquiring military assistance from Israel.

“The issue of sanctions is also important and the Americans are in a much better position to check whether the Israelis are following those sanctions or not,” he said.

Israel is heading to national elections on Nov. 1, the fifth political contest in under four years. The political instability is a wrench in Korniychuck’s ability to press the government for missile and air defense equipment for Kyiv, he said.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel earlier this month reportedly sent a letter to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling for a list of air and missile defense equipment and technology.

“Step number two is anti-missile system, is something that we’ve been looking for, that we’ve been asking the Israeli government to provide, and this is still on hold,” he said, and added that he understands the government will not address this again until after the election.

“So presumably, Israel will have a sustainable government, we hopefully will be having … the anti-missile and drone defense,” he said.

“Especially now, when Russia started to collaborate with Iran, that triggers, of course, much greater tensions among the Israeli politicians and military experts, and the [people in the] street to help Ukraine, just because, eventually, Iran becomes part of the coalition against Ukraine.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia looking to oust Moldova leader Sandu through paid protests, says Chisinau journalist

    Russian security services are working to undermine Moldova’s pro-Western government, staging numerous pro-Russian protests in the past five weeks, Alina Radu, editor of Moldovan investigative news outlet Ziarul de Garda, told Radio NV on Oct. 29.

  • Russia offers to replace Ukrainian grain with its own after withdrawing from the grain agreement

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 23:40 After stopping the country's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Turkey launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • Ukraine foreign minister tells Iran counterpart: Stop sending arms to Russia

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday and that he demanded Tehran stop sending weapons to Russia. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of sending "kamikaze" drones to Russia which have then been used to devastating effect by Russian forces in strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. Iran denies the charge.

  • Ukraine should be worried about cracks in U.S. support, if history is any guide

    Desert Sun readers sound off about current events in today's letters to the editor

  • Iranians appear to defy warning from powerful Guards with more protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian students defied warnings from the feared Revolutionary Guards and Basij militia that nationwide protests must end by Sunday, prompting a fierce response from riot police and militia, videos on social media showed. Iranians from all walks of life have been protesting since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police after she was arrested for attire deemed inappropriate. What began as outrage over Amini's death on Sept. 16 evolved into one of the toughest challenges to clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, with some protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Oil giants' massive profits revive calls for windfall taxes

    Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four of the five largest global oil companies have now reported results, combining for nearly $50 billion in net income, lifted by tight global markets and disruption following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The sheer size of the profits has revived calls from politicians and consumer groups to impose more taxes on the companies to raise funds to offset the hit to households, businesses and the wider economy from higher energy costs.

  • Putin to host leaders of adversaries Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region amid increasingly active U.S. mediation efforts. Putin's talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were scheduled to be held at the Russian leader's Black Sea residence in Sochi on Monday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Prices Could Jump After Russian Deal Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesUkraine Latest: Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’Kyiv’s allies, including the US, UK and EU, condemned Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from three Blac

  • Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.

    Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.

  • An Alaska Medical School Has a Record Number of Indigenous Students. That Number is 3.

    When Dr. Elise Pletnikoff (The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak) attended medical school from 2006 to 2010, she could not imagine what an Alaska Native female physician might even look like. The idea of what it meant to look “professional” was vague to Pletnikoff, who grew up doing commercial fishing with her father near Kodiak Island, southwest of Anchorage. “A young, Native female — that look carries just as much intelligence and belonging in the healthcare system as we more traditionally might think of as a physician,” Pletnikoff, now a family medicine doctor in her hometown, Kodiak, told Native News Online.

  • Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements

    Mockingbird had been growing plants without listing them in the state’s “seed to sale” tracking system, officials said. Here’s more.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty

    The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian foundation it accused of issuing a multi-million dollar bounty for the killing of novelist Salman Rushdie, who was attacked at an event in August. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it had designated the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, accusing it of placing a bounty on Rushdie after the 1989 call for his execution and increasing it in 2012 to $3.3 million.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives and fire from self-propelled artillery unit

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:46 The Russians opened fire on five hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories-ed] in Sumy Oblast during 29 October.

  • Somalia Mogadishu bombings: Twin blasts kill 100 in capital

    The president blames al-Shabab militants for being behind what he describes as a cowardly attack.

  • U.S. Companies Aren’t Confident About China. Xi Could Put Up More Roadblocks.

    A new report by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai captured sentiment of a deteriorating environment for U.S. firms operating in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned - reports

    Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a high-profile $44 billion buyout of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

  • Russia prioritizing defensive posture along front line with Ukraine, UK intelligence reports

    Russia is taking defensive posture across almost all the front line due to understaffing and undertraining of its troops, according to the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine posted on Twitter on Oct. 28.

  • Run again? Poll finds Biden's bad 2024 numbers get better, Trump's bad numbers get worse

    Americans' message to Biden and Trump: Please don't run again. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll examines attitudes on 2024.

  • New British Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine already being prepared ambassador

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022 18:19 Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, has said that Kyiv is currently preparing to host a visit by Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Minister.

  • UFC Vegas 63: Arnold Allen wins 10th straight UFC fight after Calvin Kattar suffers knee injury

    Arnold Allen won the fight after his opponent suffered an injury, but will that be enough to earn Allen a title shot?