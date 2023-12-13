Ukraine says many injured as Russian missiles target Kyiv

STORY: The windows of residential apartment blocks were blown out and frightened residents streamed out onto the street to assess the damage. Missile debris blew a large crater in the ground and destroyed parked cars.

Ukraine's air defense systems downed all 10 ballistic missiles aimed at the capital about 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram.

Ukraine's national police said 53 people, including children, had been injured by the attack. Some 18 people had been hospitalized, it said in a social media post.