Ukraine says it will receive tanks, planes from North Macedonia

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers drive tank in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine
1 min read
In this article:
  • Mykhailo Podolyak
    Ukrainian presidential advisor

KYIV (Reuters) - North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's ongoing invasion, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday.

"Many nations are showing more courage today than half of the G20 (Group of 20 major economic powers). Like North Macedonia, giving Ukraine a (supportive) shoulder in the form of tanks and planes," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

The defence ministry of North Macedonia, a small Balkan country, confirmed last week that it would supply Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, but has said nothing about aircraft deliveries.

(Reporting by Max Hunder)

