Ukraine says it has repelled Russian incursion in Sumy region

FILE PHOTO: Military training in Ukraine's Sumy region
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian border guards repelled an incursion by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the northeastern region of Sumy on Monday, the governor of the Sumy region said.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian group entered Ukrainian territory under the cover of mortar shells, grenades and machine gun fire but retreated after the border guards fought back.

Reuters could not independently verify Zhyvytsky's account.

Russian forces crossed into the Sumy region shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukrainian forces retook control of the region on April 8 and have been bracing for further attacks.

More than 80 days after the invasion started, Ukraine has scored a series of successes, forcing Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv and making rapid gains around the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to rid the country of fascists, an assertion Ukraine and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro Area Would Barely Grow If Russian Gas Cut Off, EU Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeThe euro area’s pandemic recovery would almost gr

  • Ryanair to hike prices this summer after £300m loss

    Michael O’Leary, boss of the budget airline, said on Monday that he expects prices for flights to increase by 'a high single-digit percent'.

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Ukraine appears to have won battle of Kharkiv, says ISW

    The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around the city of Kharkiv in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a Russian offensive campaign assessment of May 13.

  • EU struggles to clear path to Russian oil ban

    EU foreign ministers on Monday sought to break through Hungary's opposition to an embargo on Russian oil over the Ukraine war, but warned little progress was expected.

  • Germany Girds for Day of Reckoning in Russian Gas Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- If the worst-case scenario for Germany hits, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG would struggle to paint their cars and the air across the country would get dirtier.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeUkraine Latest: NATO Embraces Sweden and Fin

  • New development strategy to better target aid, says Britain

    Britain will try to better direct its aid budget to nations to help foster economic growth, offering an alternative route away from what London calls "malign actors" by instead dealing directly with countries. Since leaving the European Union, Britain has wanted to better flex its diplomatic muscle on the international stage, hoping to expand its influence among countries in the Indo-Pacific region to try to moderate China's global dominance. The new International Development Strategy will help address global challenges, deliver investment, support women and girls, get humanitarian assistance to those who need it most and continue work on climate change, the government said on Monday.

  • Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend’s parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. Despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to the sect. It was not clear, however, whether the Iran-backed group and its allies would hang on to the majority they have held since 2018, when they had 71 of the 128 seats in parliament.

  • Biden team sees few options on inflation before November midterms

    The Biden administration is increasingly feeling it has little control over short-term inflation, officials say, and is looking for ways to offset the political risk from price hikes in the months leading up to November's elections. The economy and Biden's handling of it are top issues for voters, and lowering the cost of meat, gas and other household staples is a key way Biden and his fellow Democrats could defend control of Congress in November's midterm elections, strategists say. But any U.S. president's ability to cut prices in the short run in global markets for products from oil to grains is limited, White House advisers say.

  • Exclusive-Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry, Erdogan advisor says

    Turkey has not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining NATO but wants negotiations with the Nordic countries and a clampdown on what it sees as terrorist activities especially in Stockholm, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Saturday. Erdogan surprised NATO members and the two Nordic countries seeking membership by saying on Friday it was not possible for Turkey to support enlarging the alliance because Finland and Sweden were "home to many terrorist organisations".

  • Ukraine Says Troops Reached Russian Border in Kharkiv Region

    Ukrainian troops fighting in Kharkiv reached the border with Russia, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Kharkiv’s regional governor.Footage released on May 15 shows troops sending a message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.“We’ve made it Mr President, we are here,” a soldier says in the video, according to a translation.The defense ministry said the group was a battalion of the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade in Kharkiv.Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said the troops restored a sign at the border.A longer video shows soldiers emerging from a wooded area before making their way to the border. Credit: Ukraine Defense Ministry via Storyful

  • 10% of territory of Luhansk region is controlled by Ukraine - Haidai

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 19:06 Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk region, said that 10% of the territory of Luhansk Oblast is controlled by Ukraine. Source: Haidai on Facebook Quote: "The outskirts of Rubizhne; Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are under our control (+ villages and towns belonging to those communities.

  • Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, one near Snake Island

    Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down Su-25 aircraft near the settlements of Yevhenivka in the Mykolaiv region and Velyka Komyshuvakha in Kharkiv, and a Su-24 near Snake Island, which achieved worldwide fame in the conflict's first hours when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship's demand for their surrender. Nearly three months since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia.

  • Not Seeing Eye To Eye With Either Of The Major Political Parties

    Panel discusses how newly voters are more supportive to a more moderate independent presidential candidate, rather than President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

  • What are the benefits and drawbacks of adding Finland and Sweden to NATO?

    Both nations are stepping away from their long-held neutrality

  • In the east, 12 attacks were repulsed during the day; fighting is taking place at 6 locations

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Saturday, 14 May 2022, 21:56 ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE On Saturday on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, Ukrainian troops repulsed 12 enemy attacks, and fighting continues at 6 more locations.

  • Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

    Albert Pujols had an absolute blast. The longtime slugger made his first career pitching appearance Sunday night, closing out a 15-6 blowout for the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants that gave Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina the major league record for wins by a starting battery. Molina homered and drove in four runs, Wainwright tossed six effective innings and St. Louis roughed up Carlos Rodón early.

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • Jeff Bezos Lashes Out at Joe Biden and The Democrats

    As a challenger determined to bring down the defending champion, Bezos has chosen to be on the offensive. As Musk's detractors and critics have learned the hard way, he likes to fight his battles in public and there's no better public place than the social network Twitter, described by the billionaire as the de facto Times Square of our time. Finally, the third rule that Musk often applies is not to be afraid of ridicule and above all to attack the opponent's weaknesses.

  • ‘Let Someone Whack You’: Russian Troops Are Now Deliberately Wounding Themselves to Get Out of Putin’s War

    ReutersNearly 90 days into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian troops have apparently become so demoralized and desperate to quit they’ve begun deliberately injuring themselves.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate on Saturday released audio of what it said was an intercepted call revealing the batshit new trend.A man identified as a Russian soldier in an air assault brigade based in Ukraine’s Kherson region can be heard venting his frustrat