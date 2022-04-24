Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

FILE PHOTO: 9М723 missiles, part of Iskander-M missile complex, are seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update.

"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.

Reuters could not immediately to verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.

Belgorod is a city and the administrative centre of Russia's Belgorod region, north of the border with Ukraine.

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia said on Friday it wanted to control all of southern Ukraine. Kyiv said this showed Moscow had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian president to meet with Biden cabinet members

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet with a U.S. delegation soon as the U.S. has announced more aid for the war-torn country.

  • Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east

    The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday that the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war’s 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Siverodonetsk, Kurakhiv and Popasna directions.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees More Arms, Prepares Blinken VisitUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudSwitchblade Drone Maker in Direct Talks With Ukraine Over SalesPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s preparing for a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin o

  • Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahead of polls

    Australia's government on Sunday defended its response to China's courtship of nearby Solomon Islands which culminated in a security pact, ahead of a general election next month where it had hoped to highlight its national security credentials. Defence Minister Peter Dutton in a television interview attributed China's success to an uneven playing field involving tactics with which no Australian government could compete. The pact, announced earlier this month, is seen as a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific, where the United States has long been the dominant influence along with allies Australia and New Zealand.

  • Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said. The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came…

  • The battle for Donbas: Why the weapons the US is rushing to Ukraine are so critical

    As Russia's military gears up for what it hopes will be a decisive victory over Ukraine in the eastern part of the country, the U.S. is rushing to send weapons and equipment needed to hold off the larger invading force in the rural and open Donbas terrain -- a far different battlefield from the urban fighting where Ukrainian forces held an advantage. What could make all the difference now is the new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine President Joe Biden announced Thursday. "Now they've launched and refocused their campaign to seize new territory in eastern Ukraine, and we're in a critical window now of time where they're going to set the stage for the next phase of this war," Biden said of the Russian offensive, which U.S. military officials believe is just getting started.

  • Make South Bend owners reinvest in River Park with plans to purchase building

    After seven years of business, owners debated moving Make South Bend to other areas in South Bend. But River Park had their hearts.

  • Answer Man: No alcohol on Green River? Buskers statue still missing pieces?

    Readers ask if alcohol is banned on Polk County's Green River, and what's going on with missing pieces of the buskers statue in downtown Asheville.

  • Community Calendar

    Event listings in Alamogordo and Otero County.

  • Eatontown Democratic mayoral primary will be contested after judge's rule

    Eatontown Democrats will square off in June for the right to run under the party's banner in November.

  • Who is Charlie Mulligan, Republican Charlotte City Council at-large candidate?

    Find out who’s on the ballot and what they stand for. This Q&A is one in a series for The Charlotte Observer’s voter guide to 2022 local, county and state elections.

  • Full Toby Rice: 'We will be creating' carbon offsets for gas drilling and fracking

    Toby Rice, CEO of EQT Corporation, the country's largest producer of natural gas, talks to Meet the Press Reports about the challenges of finding cleaner energy.

  • Biden wants more Ukraine aid. Congress won’t make it easy.

    Chuck Schumer wants to combine the president's plea for more Ukraine cash with Covid aid that Republicans stonewalled earlier this month.

  • Is It Possible To Love Both Fashion and the Earth?

    In the midst of the early months of the pandemic, the overwhelming urge to dress more colorfully...

  • GOP Governors Are Putting The Culture War Ahead Of The Economy

    In Texas and Florida, ambitious Republicans are moving forward on divisive issues — no matter the expense to their constituents.

  • Five killed in Odesa including baby after Russian missile strike

    Vladimir Putin’s gamble in the Donbas could backfire Marine Le Pen's party paying £10m to Russian military contractor under US sanctions As Fortress Russia crumbles, the global economy faces a new world order The lucky ones escape Mariupol with their lives – and little else Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Texas hospitals prepare to pick up the tab for uninsured COVID-19 patients as federal funds dry up

    Texas hospitals prepare to pick up the tab for uninsured COVID-19 patients as federal funds dry up.

  • ‘Democracy in Florida is not functioning.’ Governor’s rigged maps rob Black voters of power

    Governor Ron DeSantis’s redistricting gambit means ‘for all intents and purposes, there’s currently … one-man rule’, says one former GOP strategist Governor Ron DeSantis, in an unusual move, was given authority to redraw electoral maps by the Republican-controlled legislature. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As Florida Republicans gave final approval to new congressional districts on Thursday, Black lawmakers staged a sit-in on the floor of the legislature, praying, chanting and singing that B

  • Slovenian PM casts his vote

    Slovenian nationalist premier Janez Jansa casts his vote in polls on Sunday. DURATION: 00:22 He faces businessman-turned-politician Robert Golob in the election amid anger over the government's crackdown on civil liberties IMAGES

  • Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

    Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military outpost overnight, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday, in the latest violence to rattle the volatile region. A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan's rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the statement said. It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.