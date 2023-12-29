Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles and drones for more attacks

Firefighters stand outside a shopping mall damaged in the massive Russian missile and drone strike on Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

The Ukrainian government believes that the Russian military has enough missiles and drones to carry out further heavy airstrikes on Ukraine.

"The Russians have been stockpiling missiles for this very purpose for many months: For strikes against residential buildings, shopping centres and hospitals," Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

They could continue these attacks with the stocks they have accumulated, with Umerov saying he does not foresee a shortage.

When the Moscow military began regularly shelling Ukrainian cities and infrastructure objects last autumn and winter, Kiev repeatedly said that the Russians would soon run out of supplies.

The secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, stated at the time that the Russian missile stocks were only sufficient for a few more attacks.

However, Russia significantly increased its defence production in the second year of the war despite Western sanctions. It now produces more missiles, cruise missiles and drones than before the war.

An ambulance is parked outside an unfinished office building that was damaged near the Lukianivska metro station after the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kiev. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Rescue workers inspect damages after the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa