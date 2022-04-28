Ukraine says Russia fired missiles on Kyiv as UN chief was visiting

Caroline Vakil
·2 min read

Ukraine’s foreign minister alleged on Thursday that Russia hit Kyiv with missiles while the United Nations secretary-general and Bulgaria’s prime minister were visiting.

“Russia stroke Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General @antonioguterres and Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on his Instagram Thursday that Russia had attacked Kyiv.

“Friends! Tonight the enemy fired at Kyiv. Two hits in the Shevchenko district. All services are in place. Information about the victims is being clarified,” he wrote.

Guterres and Petkov both met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

“Bulgaria stands firmly by Ukraine,” Petkov tweeted after meeting with Zelensky, pledging to help deliver electricity and gas to the war-torn country, and repair heavy machinery in Bulgarian factories.

The U.N. chief visited several areas of Ukraine, including Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin.

“When I see those destroyed buildings, I must say what I feel. I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed,” Guterres said while in Borodyanka.

“So, the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. And when one sees these situations our heart, of course, stays with the victims.”

Kuleba’s remarks come as U.S. officials on Wednesday accused Russia of executing Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, instead of detaining them.

Russia has largely shifted its focus to Ukraine’s east, where it already controls some territory following its invasion in 2014.

There have been sporadic reports of Russian attacks in and around Kyiv, however multiple European leaders — and the U.S. secretaries of state and defense — have recently visited the capital.

A number of countries have also announced their intention to reestablish a diplomatic presence in Kyiv, which the U.S. said it would likely do within weeks.

