Ukraine says Russia massing troops on border, US warns Moscow

Ukraine has been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014

Video Transcript

- Our concern is predicated on Russian escalations and aggressions in Eastern Ukraine. Of course, we would be concerned by any attempt on the part of the Russian Federation to intimidate its neighbors and our partners. Of course, Ukraine is among them.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. alarmed by Russia’s escalating aggression in Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Wednesday expressed concern about what it called escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • Biden holds first call with Ukraine's Zelensky as Russia tensions escalate

    President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday for the first time since taking office, as U.S. and NATO officials warn of a Russian military buildup near eastern Ukraine that could ignite the long-simmering conflict, according to the White House.Why it matters: It took more than two months for Biden to speak directly with the president of Ukraine, a key frontline partner in eastern Europe that has been pleading for more help from the West in its fight against Russian aggression.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky was dragged into U.S. domestic politics in 2019 with the first impeachment of Donald Trump, who attempted to pressure the Ukrainian president into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over unsubstantiated allegations of corruption.Biden is deeply familiar with Ukraine, having led international anti-corruption efforts there as part of the Obama administration's push to bring the troubled country closer to Europe and away from hostile Russia.What they're saying: The White House said Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," and that the two leaders discussed the importance of anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine.Driving the news: Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine this week, the deadliest flare-up this year in a slow-moving conflict that first broke out in 2014.Zelensky accused Russia of amassing troops at the border with the intent of creating "a threatening atmosphere" in violation of the most recent ceasefire brokered in July 2020, describing the military exercises as "traditional Russian games."Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Wednesday noting that he had spoken with Ukraine's foreign minister and condemned Russia's aggression.Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan have also held phone calls with their Ukrainian counterparts, Politico reports.The big picture: Relations between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have gotten off to a frosty start, with the U.S. rolling out sanctions against senior Russian officials in March for the poisoning and detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The Biden administration is also expected to sanction Russia for the massive SolarWinds hack of U.S. agencies.Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for "consultations" last month after Biden called Putin a "killer" in an interview, prompting Putin to challenge the U.S. president to a debate.Go deeper: Zelensky calls Capitol riots "strong blow" to U.S. democracy in Axios interviewMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blinken vows U.S. support for Ukraine in call with foreign minister

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, affirmed Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the State Department said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and over its support for separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people. Blinken "expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

  • Russian Troop Movements on Ukraine Border Test Biden Administration

    Russia has begun mobilizing troops along its border with Ukraine, throwing a fresh challenge at the Biden administration and threatening to upend a cease fire between Ukraine and pro-Russian fighters.

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

    At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured. The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident." The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden slams the door on ReaganismDear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Seahawks lock up WR Tyler Lockett with massive contract extension

    The Seattle Seahawks have locked up wide receiver Tyler Lockett with a massive, four-year contract extension worth $69.2 million.

  • Report of Russian navigation gear on German submarines has lawmakers on alert

    A report that Russian-developed navigation technology is installed on German navy submarines has prompted lawmakers to investigate.

  • Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

    While the media focuses on the outcome of yet another OPEC meeting, Russian troops are lining up on the Ukraine border in what could become another regional war

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    A train in Taiwan has derailed inside a tunnel killing dozens of people.Around 70 passengers are still trapped and 40 others have been taken to hospital, in what is Taiwan's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.The train had been travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it apparently hit a truck and came off the rails north of Hualien.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact.Taiwan's fire department said there had been some 350 people on board the train.Many of them were reported to have been standing because it was so full.More than 80 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages, but the others are harder to reach.The accident happened at the start of the long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018, which left 18 people dead.

  • Frontier Airlines Stock Falls In Debut, After Brutal Year For Industry

    Frontier Airlines stock fell in its trading debut on Thursday, after its IPO priced at the low end of its expected range.

  • Japanese leader to hold talks with Biden in US on April 16

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden on April 16, the government said Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January. “That by itself is proof that the United States places importance on Japan," he said.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny embarks on hunger strike

    Navalny complained about prison officials' refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him inside penal colony.

  • From Taco Bell to Chipotle, here are all the deals for National Burrito Day

    Several restaurants have special deals and opportunities for customers planned for the National Burrito Day, from free food to big discounts.

  • At last, Oladipo finally gets his chance to play with Heat

    Victor Oladipo got swept out of the first round of the playoffs last season by Miami, and when that series concluded he had no doubt the Heat would end up in the NBA Finals. Oladipo has been an offseason Miami resident, and now, he’s finally an in-season one as well. “He’s a veteran guy, he’s played in good programs on good teams, so he knows how to fit in,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

  • Report calls out China over 'harmful trade practices'

    The tough talk was another sign that trade relations between the U.S. and China will remain fraught.

  • Ukrainian couple turns ammo boxes into Christian icons

    This couple turns military ammo boxes into Christian iconsLocation: Kyiv, UkraineOleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova’s project ‘Buy an icon – save a life’has raised $300,000 for a volunteer field hospitaltreating soldiers in the conflict in eastern Ukraine(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN ARTIST AND CO-FOUNDER OF ART PROJECT 'BUY AN ICON - SAVE A LIFE', SOFIA ATLANTOVA, SAYING: (WHILE DEMONSTRATING ICON)"Here is a piece from a box for hand-held machine gun ammunition. It is either a bottom or top, I can't say now. It was not made of wood, it looks like fibreboard. We also use this material, though it changes its shape as time passes. So it needs a thicker preparatory coat."(SOUNDBITE) (Ukrainian) UKRAINIAN ARTIST AND CO-FOUNDER OF ART PROJECT 'BUY AN ICON - SAVE A LIFE', OLEKSANDR KLYMENKO, SAYING: (AS HE OPEN AN AMMUNITION BOX)"An ammunition box - like a coffin - is taken from under the ground, where it was previously stored. Once it is opened, death breaks out of it and destroys everything around. We do something very different with it - we transform the atrocities which broke out of the box by painting life here. (POINTING ON BOX COVER)"

  • In ghostly border video, dangers for migrant kids revealed

    Small children being dropped into America in the darkness. A grainy video released Wednesday by authorities — its figures visible only in ghostly white outline, its stark storyline dramatic and obvious — captures, in mere seconds, the dangers for migrant children at the southern U.S. border. A man straddling a 14-foot (4.3-meter) barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, lowers a toddler while holding onto one arm.

  • Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi makes spectacular catch in Royals debut

    Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi made a nice first impression with a sensational catch in his Royals debut.