Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones

1
FELIPE DANA
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Monday.

He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is exploring how to shore up confidence in Moscow’s flawed war effort, which in recent months has been dented by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons. That has brought criticism in some Russian circles of the military’s performance.

In the latest embarrassment for the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses have made it difficult for Russian warplanes to carry out missile strikes. The Iranian-made exploding drones are a cheap weapon which also spreads fear among troops and civilians. The United States and its allies have sparred with Iran over Tehran's role in allegedly supplying Moscow with the drones.

The Institute for the Study of War said that Putin is looking to strengthen support for his strategy among key voices in Russia.

“Russia’s air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin’s desired information effects among Russia’s nationalists,” the think tank said late Monday.

“Such profound military failures will continue to complicate Putin’s efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space,” it added.

Zelenskyy warned that in the coming weeks, “the nights may be quite restless.”

He added that during the first two days of the new year, which were marked by relentless nighttime drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the country’s forces shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones.

As well as hoping to wear down resistance to Russia’s invasion, the long-range bombardments have targeted the power grid to leave civilians at the mercy of biting winter weather as power outages ripple across the country.

“Every downed drone, every downed missile, every day with electricity for our people and minimal shutdown schedules are exactly such victories,” Zelenskyy said.

In the latest fighting, a Russian missile strike overnight on the city of Druzhkivka in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region wounded two people, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported Tuesday.

Officials said the attack ruined an ice hockey arena described as the largest hockey and figure skating school in Ukraine.

Overnight Russian shelling was also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the recently retaken areas of the southern Kherson region, Russian shelling on Monday killed two people and wounded nine others, Kherson’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said Tuesday. He said the Russian forces fired at the city of Kherson 32 times on Monday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'

    Members of Bristol's Somali community say those fleeing trauma need more mental health support

  • Russia targets critical infrastructure in drone attacks on Kyiv and its region, officials say

    Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a series of drone attacks early on Monday on Kyiv and the region surrounding it, officials said. Russia kept pounding Kyiv for the second night in a row, after firing a barrage of missiles over the capital on New Year's Eve night and earlier in the day. "It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Ukraine war news – live: Russian losses spark calls for commanders to be punished

    Putin’s war leaders must value Russian lives, says Moscow politician

  • The war in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand

    After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it's a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, it's a military debacle.

  • ‘Bored’ soldiers partied on ecstasy in their barracks during lockdown, MoD figures show

    Soldiers partied their way through lockdown on ecstasy because they were “bored” being stuck in their barracks, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers' immunity

    The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola asked all services and committees to give the procedure priority, with the goal to have it finished by Feb. 13. “From the very first moment the European Parliament has done everything in its power to assist in investigations and we will continue to make sure that there will be no impunity," Metsola said.

  • Bart Scott: 'They haven't been able to answer the bell and they have to ask themselves why' | Jets Post Game Live

    On Jets Post Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Bart Scott, Willie Colon, and Connor Rogers react to the Jets 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

  • Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls crisis

    At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”

  • McCarthy struggles to clinch support to be House speaker, with hours to go before crucial vote

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is still struggling to clinch the necessary support to become the next speaker -- less than a day before the new Congress convenes. McCarthy, who has been the top House Republican since 2019, is backed by a majority of his conference, some of whom say no one else is better for the role. Five Republicans have outright said they won't support McCarthy during the vote for speaker on Tuesday.

  • Fact-checking Giorgia Meloni's claim about France

    A video of an Italian politician claiming that France exploits African countries has been widely shared. Is she right?

  • Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him

    For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years of retirement from the papacy and after increasingly frail health. On Thursday, Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square for his predecessor, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

  • Weekly weather planner 1-2-23

    Weekly weather planner 1-2-23

  • Philippines' Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties. “As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, prior to boarding his flight from an air base in the capital. “I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries,” he added.

  • Angela Bassett's son apologizes for pulling fake celeb death prank on his mother

    "Blank Panther" star Angela Bassett's son, Slater Vance, apologized for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend saying Michael B. Jordan had died.

  • The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of the Last 70 Years

    The princess, a&nbsp;former Macy’s salesgirl&nbsp;and volunteer for the French army during World War II, donned a light ivory gown with a lengthy train for her wedding to King Michael of Romania. Leaving her film career behind to marry Prince Aly Khan—a son of Sultan Muhammed Shah, Aga Khan III—Rita Hayworth found inspiration in Christian Dior’s 1947 New Look collection. The last Empress of Iran opted for a custom Christian Dior wedding gown.

  • Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand

    Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a right finger injury and head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have much of an update on his availability for Week 18 after the game, but it doesn’t look good. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Bridgewater is believed to have a broken [more]

  • Yale University's Chen on China's Covid Situation

    Xi Chen, Associate Professor of Health Policy & Economics at Yale University, discusses his assessment on China's Covid situation and potential virus mutations. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian anger grows over deadly strike

    * In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka when four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site. Ukraine said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called that an exaggeration. * Russian military bloggers said the huge destruction was a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian rockets.

  • Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer mecca

    Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, it's hard to imagine modern soccer, or Brazil, without him. Pelé will be buried Tuesday in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of soccer.

  • Hoyer on Pelosi: ‘Probably the most effective political leader that I’ve worked with’

    House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “probably the most effective political leader that I’ve worked with” as the two longtime lawmakers prepare to step away from their respective leadership roles this week. Hoyer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Pelosi is “an extraordinary human being” and has…