Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

FILE PHOTO: Driver unloads truck at grain store during barley harvesting in Kiev region

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.

Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard)

