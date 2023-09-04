Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania

STORY: Russian drones hit a Ukrainian port across the Danube river overnight, sending warehouses and production buildings up in flames.

But Ukraine said Monday those strikes also detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania - something Bucharest says it "categorically denies".

It's a rare report of stray weapons from the war in Ukraine hitting a neighboring member of the Western military alliance.

Reuters could not independently verify either account.

Moscow has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of its invasion last year.

Since Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in July, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.

NATO's collective defense commitment means it considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies.

One Ukrainian lawmaker told Ukrainian television she believes the Romanian denial could be NATO attempting to prevent a slide into direct war with Russia.

Also on Monday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he submitted his resignation letter.

The move marks the biggest shakeup of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's defense team since Russia invaded in February 2022.

In Kyiv, a mixed reaction to his stepping down.

“I believe it is a timely resignation; there were many media reports saying that his ministry was involved in corruption in the area of procurement. I did not hear from him any reasonable explanations when he talked on TV or online.”

“I think he was a good defense minister and he perfectly performed his duties.”

Zelenskiy announced late on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense chief.

He proposed Rustem Umerov - who currently heads the State Property Fund - as his replacement.

In his resignation letter, Reznikov provided an overview of his time in the post, praising Ukraine's fierce wartime resistance against Russian forces, and its efforts to secure vital military aid from the West.

Reznikov's ministry has faced wartime scandals over the procurement of food and clothing, as well as allegations that bureaucracy has hindered progress.

Reznikov denies wrongdoing.