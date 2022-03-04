Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

File photo of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe's largest - in Ukraine's southeast, the regional state administration said on Friday.

"Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units," it said on social media, quoting the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate.

It said efforts sought to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the reactors at Zaporizhzhia power station "are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down".

Granholm said on Twitter she had spoken with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the plant. She said there was no elevated radiation readings near the facility.

Ukrainian emergency services said one of six nuclear power units was working as of early Friday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russian military, reports say

    Russian forces set an adjacent five-story training facility on fire

  • Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be assassinated by someone close to him: ‘Is there a Brutus in Russia?’

    South Carolina senator says only way to end war is if Russians decide to fix it

  • Julia Fox says she’s barely used the Birkin bag that Kanye West got her: ‘It’s scary’

    ‘It’s a lot of pressure’

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces have occupied the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine said, after an overnight fire that the government in Kyiv accused Vladimir Putin’s military of causing by shelling the area. Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In

  • 'I am Mr McAdams': TV anchor Rahul Shivshankar yells at wrong man on Ukraine live

    Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar only realised his mistake when his perplexed guest spoke up.

  • Zelensky warns nuclear plant attack could cause catastrophe for all of Europe: ‘You know the word Chernobyl’

    Ukraine’s leader has said a fire at a Ukraine nuclear plant could be a catastrophe for all of Europe, ominously warning: “You know the word ‘Chernobyl’.” In an incident that reminded the world how Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could trigger multiple crises far beyond the borders of Ukraine, officials said that a training building at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was on fire following a Russian attack.

  • Darktrace shares soar as firm profits from Russia cyber attack fears

    Shares in tech firm Darktrace soared after the company reported a jump in profits amid strong cyber demand

  • For Asian Americans, Pandemic ‘New Normal’ Means Continuing To Face Racist Attacks

    Advocates have collected nearly 11,000 reports of anti-Asian hate as of the end of 2021.

  • US slaps fresh sanctions on 8 Russian oligarchs, including Kremlin's press secretary and a former Putin KGB coworker

    Full blocking sanctions will be imposed on eight Russian oligarchs and their family members to cut them off from the US financial system.

  • Airbnb is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus

    Airbnb is halting operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Brian Chesky announced in a tweet.

  • Ukraine crisis puts euro on course for worst week in two years

    The euro was set for its worst week versus the dollar in nearly two years, as the war in Ukraine and the prospect of sustained high commodity prices continued to drag on expectations of European economic growth. The European common currency fell to as low as $1.1008 in early Asia trade, its weakest since May 2020, following news Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - was on fire after an attack by Russian troops. It recovered a little to $1.103 after Ukrainian and overseas officials said there were no indication of elevated radiation levels at the plant, but was still down 0.34% on the day and 2.1% this week, its worst week since March 2020.

  • Kim Kardashian Says Goodbye to Her Marriage as She Becomes Legally Single

    Kim Kardashian is finally legally single thanks to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve...

  • Russian economy taking 'serious blows,' Kremlin says

    A Kremlin spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Russian economy was taking "serious blows" amid sanctions imposed by foreign governments as Moscow continues its attack on Ukraine. "Russia's economy is experiencing serious blows," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a call with foreign reporters, according to CNN."But there is a certain margin of safety, there is potential, there are some plans, work is underway," he added.Peskov's...

  • Tucker Carlson called out for demanding Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score

    Tucker Carlson took heat Wednesday night after a segment aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which Carlson questioned the academic credentials of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. This came just days after he attacked her very nomination, saying she would humiliate the Supreme Court and make the U.S. look like Rwanda. Carlson never had such questions about any of former President Trump’s three nominees, all of whom are white. But for Jackson, Carlson wanted to know what she got on the Law School Admission Test, otherwise known as LSAT. “So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so. Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties,” Carlson said. “So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.” Twitter took Carlson to task, with many people calling him racist. But DNC chair Jaime Harrison took it upon himself to answer Carlson’s questions about Jackson’s academic prowess. Harrison pointed out that Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard, Cum Laude from Harvard Law and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

  • Lindsey Graham encourages Russians to assassinate Putin: 'Take this guy out'

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine commands the world’s attention, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham weighed in the matter.

  • Lviv is turning its factories into improvised weapon centers

    Scores of residents assembled in Lviv’s picturesque old town square devising imaginative ways to defend their city. Some made camouflage nets for the military while others manufactured hundreds of Molotov cocktails.

  • 74% of Asian American women experienced racism in past year, new report says

    As anti-Asian attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islanders continue to rise, a report released Thursday underscores how women in the racial group endure a

  • Russian troops shell Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Russian troops began shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant Thursday as they continued their military invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

  • China Must Claim 'Constructive' Role in Ukraine Talks

    Beijing has so far sat on the fence when it comes to what it calls the Ukraine 'situation', not befitting its status as a superpower.

  • Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov Yach