Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed





Ukraine said on Thursday they destroyed Russian navy landing ship Orsk in an attack on a Russian-occupied port facility in the city of Berdyansk.

Ukrainian officials didn't say how the attack was carried out, but video shows other Russian vessels fleeing the area as smoke rises over the port, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Berdyansk is one of the few cities Russia has been able to seize since the start of the war, though Ukrainian citizens regularly protest the invading soldiers.

When the Orsk arrived on Monday, Russia's army TV station Zvezda boasted of their new capabilities.

"The southern flank of the special operation can now receive anything, including armor and ammunition, at any time," Zvezda said at the time, per the Journal. "The port, and the entire city, are under reliable protection of the Russian air defenses."

Russia did not confirm the attack on the ship.

Ukraine has been able to stall much of Russia's advances throughout the war, surprising Western allies who have supported the country with military and humanitarian aid.

NATO says six generals and up to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international rallies starting March 24 to support Ukraine after one month of fighting.