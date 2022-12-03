Ukraine says ship with wheat for Ethiopia arrives, part of anti-famine push

FILE PHOTO: Labourers offload bags of grains as part of relief food that was sent from Ukraine at the WFP warehouse in Adama town.
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.

"We ship food. We ship hope," Zelenskiy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.

Zelenskiy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)

