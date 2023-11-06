Ukraine says it struck a brand-new Russian cruise missile carrier before it even got a chance to fight

A Russian missile carrier was "significantly" damaged in Crimea, Ukrainian military officers said.

Russia admitted some damage to a ship in a barrage of 15 cruise missiles.

Reports suggest it was the Askold, a brand-new ship that hasn't yet joined the Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine struck a new Russian missile carrier over the weekend, causing significant damage to the vessel before it had even had the chance to join the Black Sea Fleet, military officials said.

On Saturday evening, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced that Ukraine had targeted the Zaliv shipyard in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.

His post hinted that French-supplied SCALP missiles, also known as Storm Shadow missiles, were used in the attack.

Oleshchuk added that Russia was keeping one of its most modern warships, which is capable of carrying Kalibre cruise missiles, at Zaliv. He didn't name the ship.

Russia's Ministry of Defence admitted damage to one of its ships on Saturday — saying that Ukraine had launched a barrage of 15 cruise missiles at the shipyard, which it referred to by its alternative name of Butomy, according to state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

The ministry said it shot down 13 of the missiles.

Ukrainian ministerial advisor Anton Gerashchenko also posted footage that appeared to show a large blaze at the shipyard.

Russian media publish a video from Kerch in temporarily occupied Crimea.



Information also appeared that there were at least three strikes on Askold, a Rusaian small missile ship that was to the south of Kerch.



Waiting for official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/bDJJjWoUgZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 4, 2023

Resharing his post on Sunday, Oleschuk wrote simply: "I confirm," suggesting the operation was a success.

After analyzing satellite images released by Planet Labs on Sunday, Ukrainian naval captain Andriy Ryzhenko told Radio Free Europe's investigative arm that the ship damaged was likely the corvette the Askold.

"You can see that it's still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is significantly damaged," Ryzhenko said, per Kyiv Independent's translation.

According to Black Sea Fleet, a website that closely follows the Russian fleet's movements, the Askold is a small missile carrier capable of bearing eight Kalibr cruise missiles. These missiles allow it to strike ground targets more than 1,500 miles away.

According to the naval news website Maritime Executive, Askold was brand new at the time of the strike.

The vessel was undergoing testing in the Black Sea and was intended to officially join the fleet's operations this year, the Black Sea Fleet site said.

The ship didn't even have time to join the fight, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told broadcasters.

The Black Sea Fleet's Telegram channel, which has been known to deny claimed Ukrainian strikes in the past, has been silent on the subject.

Russia regularly uses its Black Sea Fleet to target Ukrainian infrastructure with cruise missiles. In September, during one of its largest attacks to date, a barrage of 43 cruise missiles caused blackouts across multiple Ukrainian regions.

Attacks like these have put the Black Sea Fleet high on Ukraine's hit list.

In September, Ukraine damaged two ships at the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, in a move that analysts said prompted Russia to redistribute much of its fleet away from the key port.

Read the original article on Business Insider