Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley, the embassy said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The embassy in Beirut did not elaborate or say how the barley was purportedly stolen from Ukraine.

Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and location of ships on seas, also confirmed the ships docking in Tripoli on Thursday. The Laodicea was initially heading to Tartus Port in Syria, and was expected to arrive there earlier this week.

It was unknown why it had rerouted to Lebanon, and whether or not it is offloading the cargo here.

Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and warned the Lebanese leader that purchasing stolen goods from Russia would “harm bilateral ties,” according to the embassy statement. Kyiv had previously praised Lebanon for condemning Russia for its war on Ukraine.

“Lebanese authorities promised to conduct an investigation,” the Ukrainian Embassy told The Associated Press later Thursday. “We hope they will take other legal actions.”

Ukraine has promised to export wheat to Lebanon, currently experiencing a crippling food security and economic crisis.

Lebanon’s caretaker economy minister, Amin Salam, did not have details on the ship. The Tripoli Port general manager, Ahmad Tamer, said initially that he was unaware of the vessel’s arrival, and did not respond to requests for further comments.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

    The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China. The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law and providing the White House with a major domestic policy victory. “Today, the House passed a bill that will make cars cheaper, appliances cheaper, and computers cheaper," Biden said.

  • Car with two collaborators blown up in Kherson, one killed Directorate of Intelligence

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 16:14 In occupied Kherson, a car carrying two employees of the so-called "police" blew up. Source: Russian media RIA Novosti; Most; the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence on Telegram Details: The car exploded on Admiral Senyavin Avenue around 12:20.

  • Ukraine takes its place among EU nations - in miniature

    Ukraine may have many years to wait before joining the European Union, but the war-battered country was granted a place alongside members of the bloc this week at "Mini-Europe", an open-air theme park of famous European landmarks. Set among more than 300 miniature models and scenes in the Brussels park, visitors will see depictions of refugees fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February, and trucks taking medical and food aid into the country. The centrepiece is a model of the independence monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square surrounded by people with Ukrainian and EU flags, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy handing over Ukraine's formal application for membership of the EU.

  • S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties

    The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan. During a joint press conference with Widodo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North’s weapons programs.

  • Biden speaks with China's Xi for over 2 hours amid tensions with Taiwan

    The call between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping came amid heightened tensions over Taiwan.

  • Lexington woman sentenced to 20 years for DUI that killed 10-year-old girl

    During sentencing, the victim’s family wouldn’t allow her to face them during a statement to the court.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?

    The followers of the influential populist Shiite cleric came by the thousands to storm Iraq's parliament. Mass mobilization and control is a well-worn strategy of Muqtada al-Sadr, a mercurial figure who has emerged as a powerful force in Iraq’s cutthroat political scene with a nationalist, anti-Iran agenda. Wednesday's storming of parliament came after al-Sadr's Tehran-backed political rival, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated a pro-Iran politician to be Iraq's new leader.

  • China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

    China’s leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade. The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when Xi is widely expected to try to extend his term in power. “Policymakers implicitly walked back from the original growth target,” said Larry Hu of Macquarie Group in a report.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

  • New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024

    Sitting President Joe Biden is not on the minds of Democratic voters, who are looking for a new leader in the next presidential election, according to a new poll released Wednesday

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • China’s Xi gave Biden a fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping spent more than two hours Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with the flashpoint of Taiwan once again emerging as a key point of tension.

  • China’s Xi Jinping Warns President Joe Biden Against ‘Playing With Fire’ Over Taiwan

    Rresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had their first phone call since March—lasting more than two hours.

  • India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka

    NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing. Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota and was expected to arrive on Aug. 11. "The government carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

  • D.C. Mayor Requests National Guard to Respond to Buses of Illegal Immigrants

    Bowser’s request to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden comes as more than 150 buses from Arizona and Texas have brought more than 5,000 migrants to Washington, D.C.

  • Danilov: The process of decolonisation, de-Russification and denuclearisation of the Russian Federation has begun

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 13:53 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, says that Russia has initiated the process of its own decolonisation by launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.

  • Federal government comes for Kwame Kilpatrick after donations solicited

    Earlier this month, a fundraising page for Kwame Kilpatrick was set up to help crowdfund a Florida condo. Now, the federal government is seizing much of his funds.

  • Exclusive-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system. The new party, called Forward and whose creation was first reported by Reuters, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey. The new party is being formed by a merger of three political groups that have emerged in recent years as a reaction to America's increasingly polarized and gridlocked political system.

  • Peter Navarro floats a dream Cabinet for a Trump second term that includes Jeanine Pirro as attorney general, Ben Carson at HHS and Kash Patel heading US intelligence

    Navarro hopes for a mix of old and new blood in a second Trump term, with former Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host, heading the Justice Department.

  • Ukraine laments 'Vladimir Putin' chant at Istanbul match

    Ukraine's envoy to Turkey on Thursday expressed "sadness" over a chant of "Vladimir Putin" that rang out at a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul involving Dynamo Kyiv.