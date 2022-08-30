Ukraine’s SBU announces charges against Enerhodar collaborator suspected of helping steal $51 million of goods
While working for the invaders, he reportedly issued criminal orders that "permitted" them to steal the assets of local businesses.
In particular, the collaborator helped Russia appropriate UAH 1.89 billion ($51 million) worth of property from agricultural concerns.
In addition, thanks to Shevchyk's illegal actions, almost 140,000 tons of grain stolen from Ukrainian farmers was taken to Russia.
At this time, Shevchyk has already been informed of charges under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
Part 8 Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity, voluntary occupation by a citizen of Ukraine of a position in illegal judicial or law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory, which led to the death of people or the onset of other grave consequences);
Part 1 Art. 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state);
Part 1 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine