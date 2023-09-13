Ukraine’s SBU Security Service, in collaboration with the National Police, has exposed a widespread corruption scandal implicating the entire leadership of the district military-medical commission in Odesa Oblast, according to a press release on Sep. 13.

High-ranking officials allegedly accepted bribes to assist conscripts in avoiding military service by issuing fraudulent medical certificates that falsely declared these individuals unfit for duty.

The SBU reports that the organizers of this illicit scheme were capable of issuing over 20 certificates within a single day. Subsequently, these falsified documents were employed to erase conscripts from military records, allowing them to leave the country.

To aid draft dodgers from other regions, these officials also engaged in the production of counterfeit documents, falsely designating these individuals as internally displaced persons.

The cost of these illicit services varied, ranging from $7,000 to $10,000, depending on the urgency of obtaining the required certificates.

The head and two secretaries of the district military medical commission have received official suspicions of document forgery in collusion with a group of individuals.

Five other individuals who sought to avail themselves of the services provided by the culprits have also been charged with evading military conscription under Article 336 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Ukraine is currently subject to martial law, under which all men between the ages of 18 and 60 are considered eligible for military conscription and may be mobilized if the military medical commission deems them fit for service.

Both conscripts and active-duty military personnel are generally prohibited from leaving Ukraine during a state of war, except for specific circumstances permitted by law.

