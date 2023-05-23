Ukraine’s SBU exposes Volyn Oblast company for exporting strategic components to Russia

The company illegally exported almost 200,000 pieces of strategically important products

The SBU said the head of a Volyn Oblast company that manufactures high-tech products for supporting and rotating mechanisms, is involved in the scheme.

The products are used for manufacturing heavy equipment, including submarines, the agency said, adding that those involved sold these rare products to Russia.

The suspects used an affiliated company in a European country to disguise their illegal activities. The Ukrainian company purchased products allegedly for its own use before shipping them to Russia.

The SBU said that the company’s head cooperates with Donbas puppet authorities.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Volyn company illegally exported almost 200,000 pieces of strategically important products.

During searches at the enterprise and the suspects’ places of residence, the SBU found computer equipment, mobile phones and documents with evidence of illegal activities, as well as money obtained from crime.

SBU investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 111−1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state). The company’s head is expected to be charged.

