Ukraine’s SBU launches criminal probe into Russian IL-76 crash in Belgorod Oblast

Ukraine’s SBU security service has initiated a criminal investigation into the crash of a Russian military aircraft, an IL-76, in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, the SBU reported on Jan. 25.

The investigation is being carried out under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which prohibits the violation of the laws and customs of war.

A Russian IL-76 military transport plane, designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment, and weapons, crashed in the Korocha district of the southern Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, Russia’s Telegram channels reported on Jan. 24, citing anonymous sources.

A video of the alleged crash later appeared on social media. The footage showed the plane catching fire in the air and exploding in a huge fireball when it hit the ground.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board heading to Belgorod Oblast for a prisoner exchange, accusing Ukraine of taking down the plane.

Ukraine’s General Staff, quoted by NV’s sister outlet Ukrainska Pravda, said the plane was transporting missiles for Russia’s S-300 air defense systems. There was no mention of prisoners of war.

However, the head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, said a prisoner exchange had been due to take place.

“I can state that the exchange planned for today is not going ahead,” he told Radio Svoboda.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces cannot currently confirm that they downed a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft on the morning of Jan. 24, Armed Forces spokesperson Bohdan Senyk told NV.

IL-76 was reportedly shot down on takeoff, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Jan. 24, citing a source close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The source did not provide additional details or comment on the possible presence of Ukrainian prisoners on board, a claim circulating in Russian media.

The General Staff has officially stated that it tracks the launch sites of Russian missiles and the logistics of their delivery, especially by military transport aircraft, and will “continue to take measures to destroy delivery planes and control the airspace in order to destroy the terrorist threat”.

There was no information about who was on board the plane, the HUR reported later.

Ukraine was preparing for a prisoner exchange and was safely delivering Russian POWs to the exchange site. The safety of the Ukrainian defenders was to be guaranteed by the Russian side.

The Russians did not warn Ukraine about the need to secure the airspace near Belgorod, as they had done before. Ukraine was also not informed about the form of delivery of the prisoners, the route, and the number of vehicles.



