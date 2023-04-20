Ukraine’s SBU seizes ex-MP Novynskyi’s assets worth $3.9 million

Vadym Novynskyi

The amount represents the value of the seized 18 million cubic meters of gas, which Novynskyi’s companies stored in JSC Ukrtransgaz warehouses and tried to isolate for the benefit of third parties to avoid Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council sanctions.

To do this, the oligarch re-registered his own gas production enterprises to several affiliated persons directly connected to Russia.

“To implement the arrangement, he involved controlled private notaries and state registrars,” the SBU said.

“The SBU officers exposed the criminal scheme and blocked it.”

The criminal investigation continues under the ‘assistance to the aggressor state’ article (Art. 111−2) of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

On April 13, the court seized Novynskyi’s property worth over UAH 3.5 billion ($95.7 million), including corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells.

The SBU searched the enterprises, places of work, and residences of those involved in the criminal case.

