Ukraine’s SBU thwarts Russian hackers broadcasting Ukrainian defense operations through compromised webcams in Kyiv

Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Jan. 2 that it had successfully blocked the operation of webcams in Kyiv that had been hacked by Russian special services to spy on the activities of Ukrainian air defenses.

The compromised webcams, two in total, were exploited by Russian agents to monitor critical infrastructure and gather intelligence on the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the latest massive attacks on Kyiv.

One of the devices, situated on the balcony of an apartment building, served as an online surveillance tool for a local housing cooperative to monitor the surrounding area. Russian hackers gained unauthorized remote access to this camera, altering the viewing angle and connecting it to a live stream on YouTube, according to the SBU.

The second camera, located within a residential complex for monitoring a parking lot, was utilized by Russian special services to target critical infrastructure objects. Russia used data collected from these cameras to prepare and adjust strikes on the capital, said the SBU.

Russia carried out another massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1-2. All 35 drones were shot down in the first wave of the attack. Russia then launched several missiles, including aeroballistic Kinzhals missiles from MiG-31K warplanes, and cruise missiles from 16 Tu-95MS bombers during the second wave.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi disclosed that the air defense forces successfully destroyed 72 missiles, including ten Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles using the Patriot air defense system — marking a record achievement.

