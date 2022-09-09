Ukraine’s SBU uncovers Russian agent who blew up Ukrainian ammo in the south

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment
According to the SBU, while performing the tasks of his Russian supervisors, the saboteur established the whereabouts of the Ukrainian positions and blew up part of the ammunition that was located there.

For this sabotage, the agent, a Ukrainian, was to receive a UAH 30,000 ($8,400) “reward.”

“The traitor turned out to be a habitual criminal, repeatedly convicted of serious and especially grave crimes, including murder,” SBU spokesperson Anton Dekhtiarenko said.

“The man came under the aggressor’s scrutiny due to his pro-Russian views, which he expressed among those around him, including in criminal circles.”

The detainee has been charged with treason committed under martial law. The article provides for punishment from 15 years in prison to life imprisonment.

  • Ukraine proves it is capable of de-occupying its territories Office of President

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 11:35 Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the effective counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown the entire world Ukraine's ability to de-occupy the territories that Russia managed to seize.

  • Occupiers in Mariupol celebrate "anniversary of liberation of Donetsk from fascists" Mayor's adviser

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:42 Russian invaders have celebrated the anniversary of the alleged "liberation of Donetsk from the fascists" in Mariupol [Russian propaganda portrays Ukrainian troops as "fascists" - ed.

  • Russian aviation has not breached Ukraines air defence zone for four months Air Force

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 12:31 For almost four months now, Russian aviation has not flown over the territory controlled by the Ukrainian air defence. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine Quote from Ihnat: "For almost four months now, the enemy has not flown into our airspace - he has changed his tactics.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces deliver over 270 ground and air attacks on Russian positions Operational Command Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:34 On southern fronts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian positions 271 times on 8 September, both from the air and on the ground. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their efforts on maintaining their positions.

  • Russian invaders switching to terror tactics against local population in Kherson Oblast

    Invading Russian forces are switching to tactics of terrorist actions against local civilians in some areas of Kherson Oblast in response to the counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sept. 9.

  • Regional governor explains next steps after liberation of Kharkiv Oblast

    The restoration of infrastructure and preparation for the cold season will begin in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast in the near future, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram on Sept. 9.

  • Russia fires on civilian cars approaching pontoon crossings Deputy Minister of Defence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:12 Russian invaders are opening fire on civilian cars approaching the pontoon crossings they have set up in the Kherson region. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, at a briefing on 8 September Quote from Maliar: "This week on the territory of Kherson Oblast, the enemy imposed strict restrictions on the movement of local residents between settlements, which makes it difficult for many people to obtain food, medicine and medical assis

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages - report

    Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows. It said Ukraine had suffered $252 billion in losses through disruptions to its economic flows and production, as well as extra expenses linked to the war, while the displacement of one-third of all Ukrainians was expected to jack up its poverty rate to 21% from just 2% before the war. Overall, the report estimated Ukraine's reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country's $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.

  • Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas

    Some EU members are worried Moscow will completely shut down all gas flows to Europe, while others say a cap on only Russian gas won't bring prices down.

  • Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker

    LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — For the glassmakers at iconic French tableware brand Duralex, the mornings have become a horror show. Daily updates from energy traders drop into their email inboxes, showing the asphyxiating upward climb of prices for the natural gas and electricity that power their energy-devouring business. Before Europe's energy crisis — which took off after the COVID-19 pandemic and became a full-blown economic threat with Russia's war in Ukraine — the price charts were reassuringly stable.

  • Security Service of Ukraine detains traitor who destroyed army's ammunition for money

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 10:48 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Ukrainian who arranged the arson of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast, for a reward from the Russian secret services.

  • China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'

    GENEVA (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

  • Russias combat-ready ground force in Ukraine is estimated at 170,000 Ukrainian intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:45 Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that there are 110 Russian tactical battalion groups constantly operating in the entire contact zone, and the occupiers could also mobilise 90,000 Russians.

  • Russian Forces continue attacks on Enerhodar, power goes off in city again City Mayor

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:45 Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, reported that the Russian army started attacking the city again. Moreover, the invaders have shortened the time between strikes; power in the city went off once again.

  • U.S. Army's Pacific commander wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base

    The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended. "Some of the equipment we are just going to leave here" until the next joint drills, he told Reuters on a visit on Thursday to the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force base on Amami Oshima, part of an island chain stretching toward Taiwan. Two more joint training exercises scheduled this year mean that equipment could remain in Amami for several more months.

  • Moscow seeking Iran, North Korea arms? Show us proof, says Russia

    Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine. "I would like to ask them now to either provide us with evidence or acknowledge that they are disseminating unreliable information," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member Security Council.

  • Only correct course of action for Russia is to "surrender and withdraw" Ukraine's representative to UN

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:50 During the UN Security Council meeting, Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that in order to save the lives of both Ukrainian and Russian citizens, the Russian Federation has only one course of action: surrender and withdraw.

  • "Everything's on fire": occupier complains to his wife about precision attacks by Armed Forces of Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:35 The Security Service of Ukraine has posted a new intercepted call from the occupiers. One of them is panicking and telling his wife about the attacks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are launching on the Russians' positions in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • 13 NYPD cops were convicted of abusing their power. Now a Brooklyn prosecutor wants to throw out nearly 400 convictions that were based on their work.

    Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.

  • Moscow keeps its Kherson troops unaware of recent battlefield developments, Ukrainian intelligence says

    The Kremlin keeps fresh Russian units arriving in occupied Kherson Oblast in the dark and unaware of recent advances by Ukrainian forces in the region, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) said in a Telegram post on Sept. 8.