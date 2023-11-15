Ukraine’s SBU uncovers Russian GRU agent plotting strikes in Kharkiv

The offender is currently in custody

Ukraine’s SBU security service has arrested a suspected agent of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU in Kharkiv, who adjusted missileand artillery strikes on the military and critical infrastructure of the city, the SBU reported on Telegram on Nov. 15.

The identified perpetrator is a 49-year-old associate professor from a Kharkiv university, allegedly recruited by Russian military intelligence remotely after the onset of the full-scale invasion.

The primary mission of this GRU agent included documenting the aftermath of missile and artillery strikes on a defense enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast, a target that Russian occupiers had consistently bombarded.

The SBU emphasized that the agent was also tasked with monitoring the movement routes of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and pinpointing the locations of logistical warehouses, particularly those housing ammunition and supplies.

Another task of the collaborator was monitoring the activities of foreign volunteer organizations in Kharkiv.

SBU operatives apprehended the Russian collaborator at his own residence in Kharkiv.

According to the investigation, the agent transmitted intelligence to the Russian GRU through a messaging platform in the form of text messages and markings on electronic maps.

SBU investigators have officially notified the Russian agent of the charges pertaining to state treason committed in conditions of martial law. He may be potentially facing a life sentence.

Currently, the suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

