Ukraine’s SBU unmasks Russian agent plotting against Defense Forces in Sumy

Ukraine’s SBU Security Service exposed an agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who was scouting the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ positions in Sumy Oblast and preparing for the breakthrough by Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups, SBU reported on Telegram channel on Jan. 31.

The individual tried to pinpoint where the Ukrainian Armed Forces had positioned the most troops and heavy artillery to defend the region’s border areas.

To collect intelligence, he traversed the area, secretly documenting the locations of Ukrainian forces while pretending to chat on his phone. He also tried to build his network of informants to boost reconnaissance efforts in the region.

Russians aimed to use intelligence from the agent to execute precise missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian military objectives, as well as plan infiltration routes into Sumy for Russian reconnaissance-sabotage units.

The SBU apprehended the hostile agent, which allowed them to thwart Russia’s plans and protect the temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian fighters from possible attacks.

The detainee turned out to be a 54-year-old resident of Sumy who had been recruited remotely by Russian special services in August 2023. He drew the attention of the FSB due to his posting of pro-Kremlin comments on his page on the banned Russian social network Odnoklassniki.

After being recruited, he communicated with his handler through an anonymous chat messenger and sent photos with textual descriptions of Ukrainian targets. For completing these tasks, Russians wired him monetary payments in cryptocurrency as compensation.

Officers seized a bank card and a mobile phone from the man during searches, containing evidence of illegal activity.

He was accused of treason, which falls under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The subject is in custody and faces a potential life sentence.

SBU/Telegram

SBU/Telegram

