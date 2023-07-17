Ukraine’s sea drone attack on Crimea bridge signals shift in strategy

Ukraine’s security service told local media that it and the navy pulled off the attack using surface drones

Sunday’s sea and air drone attack on Sevastopol harbour and the Kerch road bridge highlight a shift in maritime warfare, the vulnerability of Crimea, and uncomfortable truths about high-stakes remote strikes.

Officially Ukraine is coy about attacks on Russian territory, public officials confining themselves to nudges and winks rather than explicit claims of responsibility.

But the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, has briefed local media that it and the Ukrainian navy pulled off the attack using surface drones.

There is clear footage of the attacks using the sea drones.

But images from previous Ukrainian maritime drone attacks give us a rough idea of what they look like - and how their designers have combined modern navigation tech with sea sports kit and old-fashioned bomb making.

The drones we have seen so far resemble sharp-prowed speed boats around 5.5 metres long.

Towards the bow, a rotatable camera stands on a small tower. Towards the stern, another tower contains what appears to be the communications array used for control - possibly a Starlink terminal.

Propulsion also seems to be from a non-military source: likely a petrol-driven water jet produced by Canadian firm Sea Doo, a maker of civilian jet skis.

The only discernible military grade, non-commercial kit are two pressure detonators taken from the Soviet-designed FAB-500 aerial bomb.

Unmanned bomb ships are nothing new. Sir Francis Drake sent fireships against the Spanish Armada in 1588.

Western navies - and the Royal and US navies in particular - have been thinking about fending off fast-moving small boats ever since an al-Qaeda suicide bomber on a speed boat attacked the USS Cole in 2000.

But modern drone technology has driven down costs and means navies do not need suicide helmsmen to get close to their targets.

When around half a dozen of the Ukrainian bomb-boats attacked the Black Sea Fleet at anchor in Sevastopol harbour, some naval experts hailed a turning point in naval warfare.

No Russian ships were sunk, but at least two were damaged, one apparently seriously, and by penetrating Sevastopol Bay’s heavily defended harbour mouth, the drones proved a new and serious threat had arrived on the Black Sea.

Monday morning’s attack shows that threat remains potent and continues to evolve. Other navies will be studying it carefully.

The Kerch bridge is one of Russia’s major vulnerabilities.

Completed in 2018, it was both a major engineering achievement and a symbol of Vladimr Putin’s conquest of Crimea four years earlier.

It also eased pressure on an overburdened ferry that was the only other direct route from the Russian mainland.

Now it is a critical bottleneck in the logistics network supplying Russia’s forces in southern Ukraine. And it is proving difficult to protect.

Ukrainians first attacked it in October last year, with a truck bomb that blew a hole in the road and set fire to a train on the neighbouring rail section. The bridge was out of action for weeks.

Monday’s attack shows despite Russia’s best efforts, a 12-mile bridge is difficult to secure.

The Kerch bridge is one of Russia’s major vulnerabilities and is proving difficult to protect - Reuters

The apparently undamaged railway section is more important from a military point of view than the damaged road section, but closing the bridge again will put inevitable pressure on the troops trying to hold back Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

Russian authorities have already re-routed tourist traffic via the “new territories” of occupied Ukraine, with obvious risks for both the civilians and military logistics. There were reports of heavy traffic jams on Monday afternoon.

Lastly, it highlights the uncomfortable moral compromises involved in prosecuting any war, but especially high-stakes operations behind enemy lines.

Russian authorities say the alleged drone strike killed a civilian couple and wounded their fourteen-year-old daughter as the family drove across the bridge.

October’s truck bomb attack, which killed five people including the driver of the lorry, raises trickier ethical questions. Was the driver a willing participant? If so, is suicide bombing ever admissible? If not, is there any excuse for duping a civilian into carrying a bomb?

The Kerch bridge is a legitimate military target. Some collateral damage is inevitable in a total war of national survival. And those deaths are nothing compared to the well documented and clearly deliberate atrocities committed by Russia during the war.

But war is always a murky, dirty business, no matter which side you are on. There is no point in pretending otherwise.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.