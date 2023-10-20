Ukraine’s security chief Danilov praises US’ unified aid package for Ukraine, Israel

The White House’s plans to consolidate assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan into a single aid package are a good sign for Ukraine according to Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov on Oct. 20.

“The combination of aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel is a significant positive [step],” said Danilov.

“In no way does it dilute the situation. On the contrary, we understand that no one in the world can dilute our issue because the war must end with our victory.”

“When we are told to surrender, I want to caution these ‘wishful thinkers’: if they continue to spread these panic-inducing messages, the response from the Ukrainian people will be very tough.”

Reports emerged on Oct. 10 that the White House and the US Congress were discussing the consolidation of military aid to Israel and Ukraine, with Taiwan also set to receive assistance.

On Oct. 20, Biden is set to present an emergency budget request to Congress for funding both Israel and Ukraine, allocating $60 billion for Kyiv, while Jerusalem would be allocated $14 billion.

