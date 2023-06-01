Ukraine’s security service discovers illegal alcohol production scheme in Kyiv Oblast

The probable amount of tax evasion is more than UAH 1 billion

Since 2019, employees of a company in Kyiv Oblast have established the production of ethyl denatured alcohol on an industrial scale. Under the guise of ethanol as a component of gasoline and bioethanol, it was sold both in Ukraine and abroad, the ESBU said.

The employees entered false information into official documents to conceal the illegal activity. The probable amount of tax evasion is more than UAH 1 billion ($27.3 million).

ESBU agents found documents of the company’s financial and business activities, documents regarding the movement and accounting of products, as well as almost 170 tons of liquid with the characteristic smell of alcohol, which was stored in tanks. The estimated value of the seized alcohol is over UAH 67.5 million ($1.8 million).

A pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Part 1 of Art. 204, Part 2 of Art. 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal manufacture, storage, sale, or transportation for the purpose of selling excise goods) and Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion).

