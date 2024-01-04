Ukraine’s security service dismantles scheme aiding draft dodgers to flee to Transnistria

The counterintelligence unit of Ukraine’s SBU security service, the National Police, and the Moldovan special service have dismantled a group that was smuggling draft dodgers into Transnistria, the SBU reported on Telegram on Jan. 4.

This international criminal group operated in favor of Russia and illegally transported Ukrainian men of conscription age out of the country.

Read also: SBU arrests gang responsible for extorting money from injured Ukrainian soldier in Volyn

The group was organized by two residents of Transnistria with dual Ukrainian and Moldovan citizenship and who were on radar of Russian special services. They involved accomplices from Moldova and Ukraine to create this illegal migration channel, the SBU reported.

The route went from Odesa Oblast to Transnistria, and then to Moldova. The cost ranged up to $5,000, depending on the urgency of departure. Payment for these “services” were made via cryptocurrency trades.

The suspects then transported their “clients” to the Russian puppet territory, and then guided them along forest paths beyond Moldovan checkpoints.

Law enforcement officers detained two members of the gang in Moldova while they were smuggling a number of draft dodgers out of the country. Two more suspects were caught in Odesa while preparing to engage in further human trafficking.

Read also: Kyiv Oblast police debunk claims of mobilization checks on men at checkpoints

The suspects have been charged with illegally transporting individuals across the Ukrainian border — a charge which can result in three to five years imprisonment. An in-absentia charge is being prepared for the two scheme organizers who are currently hiding in Transnistria.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine