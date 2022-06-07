Ukraine’s security services exposes ex-Donetsk puppet authority fighter who tried to join the Ukrainian military
Read also: Putin is preparing for a long war, according to US intelligence
The suspect, a Donbas native, signed up for to be a fighter in 2019, and is said to have left occupied territory a year later to join Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces.
Read also: Russian puppet leader wounded in Donbas (UPDATED)
Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the suspect under Chapter 1 of Article 258-3 “Participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization” and Chapter 2 of Article 260 “Participation in the activities of illegal armed groups” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He now faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.