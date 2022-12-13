Ukraine’s security service uncovers big state property privatization corruption scheme

1
·1 min read

SBI officers have served the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU), Viktor Saienko, with charge papers. Saienko has been charged with participating in the illegal sale of property worth over UAH 138 million ($3.7 million).

Read also: Odesa businessman charged with corruption released on bail

“Together with SBU officers, it was documented that in 2019, the deputy head of the FPU, together with other officials, made a decision on the illegal expropriation of a state resort hospital building in Kyiv in favour of a private enterprise,” the SBI said.

The SBI said that according to assessors, the hospital building was valued at UAH 138.3 million, but it was sold “at a much lower price.” Moreover, the agency said the relevant building “wasn’t subject to sale at all.”

Read also: Ukraine’s anti-graft agency issues arrest warrant for MP Volynets

Meanwhile, according to the SBU, in addition to Saienko, four former top officials of the Main Department of Communal Property of Kyiv City State Administration are also involved in the scheme.

The suspects engaged in the illegal “removal” of social institutions from state ownership for their subsequent sale and obtaining shadow income. The appropriated real estate includes Ukrainian sanatoriums, rehabilitation centers, as well as educational and sports institutions.

The SBU officers said they had already handed over 230 illegally privatized institutions to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky thanks Biden for ‘unprecedented’ support in latest call

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked President Biden for “unprecedented” support the U.S. has provided as the country’s fight against Russia enters the rough winter months. “I had a phone call with U.S. President Joseph Biden and thanked for the unprecedented defense and financial assistance that the U.S. provides to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in…

  • Zelenskyy speaks with Macron about "peace formula" and cooperation in energy and defence sectors

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. The Ukrainian President posted about this on his Twitter account, as European Pravda reports.

  • Canada to provide $115 million to repair Kyiv's power grid

    Canada will transfer $115 million to repair Kyiv's power grid after repeated Russian attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday. The money will come from tariff revenues collected on imports from Russia and Belarus, Freeland said at the Standing with the Ukrainian People conference in Paris. "Putin and his henchmen are war criminals, and they are attempting to use the cold as a weapon to break the spirit of the remarkable people of Ukraine," Freeland said.

  • Zelensky suggests Biden that global peace summit be convened

    The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden. Zelensky and proposed that a global peace summit be convened. Sources: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Zelenskyy on Telegram; Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Twitter Quote from the press service: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine strives to achieve peace and noted the importance of consolidating international efforts to a

  • Turkey reaches deal over new crude tanker insurance regulations

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey welcomed an agreement reached with its counterparts on Tuesday that allows the continuation of a new regulation requiring crude oil tankers to present an insurance confirmation letter before transiting Turkish straits. The Turkish measures, which came into effect on Dec. 1, requires vessels to provide proof of insurance for the duration of transit through the Bosphorus or when calling at Turkish ports. The regulation has caused shipping delays, with up to 20 tankers waiting at the same time in the Black Sea last week, as they worked to present the necessary documents.

  • China, India Troops Injured After First Border Clash Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, according to Indian officials familiar with the matter, the first such encounter between the neighbors since 2020.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Cur

  • EU again seeks elusive gas price cap to contain energy costs

    With frost biting outside European Union headquarters, energy ministers again sought to overcome deep differences Tuesday on a natural gas price cap that many hope would make utility bills cheaper so people can stay a little warmer during harsh winter days — if not this year, then later. EU energy ministers have been forced into five emergency meetings because they cannot come to agreement on a maximum ceiling to pay for gas because of fear that global suppliers will simply bypass Europe when others offer more money. Despite the time pressure two days ahead of an EU leaders summit, Tuesday's meeting “will not be easy also because member states do have very different views and very different concerns,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

  • Chrysler parent Stellantis recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks over tailgate issue

    (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis said Tuesday it is recalling 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because tailgates may not latch properly and could open while driving. The automaker said the recall covers various 2019 through 2022 model year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks. The company said it has no reports of crashes or injuries but more than 800 warranty claims and other reports potentially related to the issue.

  • United Airlines makes big Boeing order, including 100 787 Dreamliners

    United Airlines said Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 100 737 MAX airplanes, a major order as the air carrier pushes for post-pandemic growth and replaces older less-efficient aircraft. United said Tuesday it is also exercising options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026 and had ordered 56 more MAX aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028 and now 443 MAXs on order. United's big bet on 787 airplanes reflects expectations for continued rising demand for long-haul international travel and its desire to replace older airplanes.

  • Rupert Murdoch to be deposed in $1.6 billion Dominion defamation case

    Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch is set to be questioned under oath on Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit over his network’s coverage of unfounded vote-rigging claims during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Election technology company Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News Network, which it alleges spread false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Republican Donald Trump and in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Murdoch, 91, is the most high-profile figure to face questioning in the case, which is part of a multi-front legal campaign by Dominion against Fox and other conservative outlets and commentators who accused the company of conspiring to oust Trump.

  • 25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"

    "men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____View Entire Post ›

  • Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan's viral locker-room chat explained by 49ers coach

    Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.

  • Cops walked into this Florida home and smelled ammonia. Then they took a look around

    Florida deputies encountered a shocking scene last Wednesday evening at a home Beverly Hills, about a half-hour drive south from Ocala.

  • Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'

    Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."

  • McDonald’s customer kills attacker while eating dinner in parking lot, Florida cops say

    A man approached the customer while he ate in his vehicle and hit him in an “unprovoked attack,” a Florida sheriff’s office said.

  • Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

    The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.

  • GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts

    Mark Meadows texted with 34 lawmakers about overturning the 2020 election, including a confused Rep. Ralph Norman

  • Burlington, Vermont, reeling from highest number of homicides in decades after defunding police

    Homicides in Burlington, Vermont, are at levels not seen since 1960 after the city was defunded in 2020. Homicides across Vermont have also skyrocketed this year.

  • Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

    Tasia Wells/Getty ImagesA Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month fo

  • Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

    Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…