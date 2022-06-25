Ukraine should see impact of Kherson counterattack from August - spy chief

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine should see "visible results" of its counteroffensive in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine's south from August, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Saturday.

In an interview in Kyiv, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, told Reuters that the counteroffensive there would be difficult, but that it was possible.

"... from August we should expect visible results of military activity from Ukraine. Just wait a bit and we'll see what it brings," he said, when asked about plans for a counteroffensive in Kherson.

Russia seized control of the region at the beginning of its Feb. 24 invasion.

"As you see, there are already some events under way. They are not significant, but they are under way," he said.

He said the counteroffensive would hinge on various factors including Ukraine having a well-equipped enough concentration of forces, something that he added would depend on Ukraine getting help from foreign partners.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Clarke)