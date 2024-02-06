Ukraine seeks Canadian aid with decommissioned CRV7 missiles

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR), urged Canada to provide decommissioned CRV7 missiles to counter Russian threats, as reported by Global News on Feb. 5. These missiles are vital for Ukrainian attack helicopters and ground launchers to deter Russian tanks and artillery.

While discussions between Ukraine and Canada continue, Canadian officials express concerns over the outdated nature of CRV7s and potential safety risks during use and transport. However, experts suggest that proper storage can mitigate these risks.

As tensions escalate along the eastern border, Canada’s Department of National Defense considers including CRV7 missiles in a future military aid package to Ukraine.

This potential aid reflects Ukraine’s determination to defend its sovereignty against Russian aggression, pending diplomatic negotiations.



