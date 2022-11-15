Ukraine Seeks New Grain Shipments to Commemorate 1930s Famine

Alberto Nardelli, Josh Wingrove and Daryna Krasnolutska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian government is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine -- a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Officials in Kyiv are seeking funding and support for shipments that would be timed for the late November commemoration of the famine.

The plans are at an early stage and it’s unclear how many ships might be involved and how much it would cost, according to officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations.

The shipments will be be targeted specifically for poorer nations, one person said, with the US and Canada among the countries considering taking part in the funding exercise. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The right to food is one of the basic human rights. Ukrainians know from their own tragic experience what happens when an entire nation is deprived of it,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told Bloomberg News. Yermak said the hope was to provide grain to at least 5 million people by the summer of 2023, with the government in Kyiv providing logistical support including guidance on purchasing grain from the market, especially via smaller producers.

Russia’s invasion in late February sent shock waves through the agriculture sector, including by stranding grain that was primarily shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports before the war. A deal in July that allowed shipments to resume is due to expire at the end of this week, with Turkey and the United Nations among those in talks to try and extend it.

Shipments tied to the man-made famine would carry deep symbolism. The Ukrainian sense of national identity was sharpened in the 1930s when Soviet policies punishing farmers in the republic who resisted mandates to collectivize produced the Holodomor, which killed an estimated 7 million people there.

Ukraine’s government is asking the world to recognize the tragedy as an act of genocide, while Russia claims the famine resulted from drought. Ukraine’s famine was kept out of official history until 1991, when the country of 41 million regained independence.

The expiring grain deal is hanging over Group of 20 talks this week in Bali, Indonesia. President Joe Biden has said the US is looking to head off shocks caused by fuel and food shortages.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

    President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. The forum of 19 of the largest national economies and the European Union was formed to encourage cooperation and coordination on global issues such financial stability, climate change and sustainable economic growth.

  • Biden Has ‘Almost Guaranteed’ Hydrogen’s Future, Macquarie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen’s future as a major energy source has been boosted by US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will push investment into the nascent carbon-free fuel, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recove

  • Macron vows tougher Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday the West should step up sanctions against Iran by targeting government officials who are part of the violent crackdown on protesters demanding women's rights in the Islamic Republic. Iranian women — and some men — have been protesting the government’s severe restrictions on their daily life since late September after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Tens of thousands of people across France and Europe have marched in solidarity protests with rebelling Iranians, demanding freedom for women and an end to the compulsory headscarf. French music and film stars, including two Oscar-winning actors, Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran.

  • Analysis-Twitter executives could face big FTC fines -former officials

    Elon Musk's lawyer late last week sought to reassure Twitter Inc employees that they would not be held personally liable if the company disregarded a federal order to consider and protect users' privacy when launching new features. Former FTC officials do not think it is so clear-cut. In a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator, Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and placed responsibility on people who held certain positions.

  • The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

    A buzzy holiday rom-com and Oscar-nominated thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

  • Trump reportedly wanted IRS to investigate perceived opponents: CBS News Flash Nov. 14, 2022

    Former President Donald Trump reportedly wanted the IRS to investigate several of his perceived political foes, including ex-FBI director James Comey. The U.S. Labor Department is investigating a Wisconsin company for allegedly hiring 31 children for dangerous jobs, and Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” stormed the box office on its opening weekend, raking in about $180 million globally.

  • Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

    The leaders of the US and China strike a conciliatory tone in their first in-person talks for years.

  • Roberta Flack is unable to sing after ALS diagnosis

    The Grammy-winning musician, 85, is known for hits such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song".

  • Russia is a rogue state, Rishi Sunak tells G20 leaders

    Rishi Sunak has labelled Russia a “rogue state”, as he called out Vladimir Putin for not attending the G20 summit in Bali.

  • 6 wins for Black women in midterm elections that might’ve gone under the radar

    Despite months of heavy campaigning and the hundreds of millions of dollars raised this past election cycle, major high-profile Black […] The post 6 wins for Black women in midterm elections that might’ve gone under the radar appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Kherson, UN Condemns Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the southern city of Kherson, and the UN General Assembly issued a symbolic condemnation of Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsDuring Ze

  • Michelle Obama: Being kind to myself is a challenge

    The ex-first lady tells the BBC about her negative thoughts about her appearance and "fearful mind".

  • Pence giving 2024 run 'prayerful consideration'

    "We'll have better choices" than former President Donald Trump in future elections, the former vice president said in an interview.

  • Buffett Bets $5 Billion on Chipmaking With New Stake in TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., disclosing its holding in the world’s leading chipmaker as part of its portfolio changes in the last quarter. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Kremlin comments on video of murder of Wagner Group mercenary for surrendering to Ukrainian army

    The Kremlin has distanced itself from the scandal over the video recording of the extrajudicial killing of Wagner Group mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin for being captured by the Ukrainian military.

  • Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.

  • George Conway says he doesn't think Ron DeSantis will run for president because there's no 'upside' to wading into a 'mud fest to end all mud fests'

    Conway said that DeSantis, at 44, is young enough to wait for an opportune moment, rather than go into an all-out slugfest against Trump now.

  • Mike Pence Just Threw Trump Under The Bus, Saying He "Endangered Me And My Family..."

    In his first network television interview since the January 6 insurrection, former Vice President Mike Pence is calling out Trump for his role in the uprising. He sat down with ABC’s “World News Tonight” to discuss his thoughts on the repercussions of the former president urging his followers to storm the Capitol.