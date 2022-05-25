Ukraine seeks Marder vehicles and Leopard tanks from Berlin, Kuleba says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmytro Kuleba
    Ukrainian diplomat
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv seeks to acquire German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and ideally also Leopard main battle tanks but has not made much headway with the government in Berlin so far, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Something that we think is feasible is these Marder armoured vehicles, and our dream, of course, is German Leopard tanks," he told a news conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"But we are not even close to, we are not there."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been criticized for dragging his feet over heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine, is scheduled to address business leaders gathered in the Swiss resort on Thursday.

"We understand it's more difficult for Germany than for others, so we decided to follow this development with a strategic patience," Kuleba said, adding he still did not understand why it was so complicated.

"There is this saga with Gepards, you may need some popcorn to follow it until the end," he added, referring to the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that has been envisaged for July.

"Those countries who are dragging their feet with the issue of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, they have to understand: Every day they spend deciding, weighing different arguments, whether to do it or not, people get killed," he said.

Kuleba, however, welcomed the training of Ukrainian troops on self-propelled howitzers in Germany. Berlin has pledged to send seven of the artillery weapons to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU's von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

    DAVOS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, she said "global cooperation" was the "antidote to Russia's blackmail." "In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin's army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery (...) And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds," von der Leyen added.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy orders end to visa-free travel for Russians

    Russian citizens are currently allowed to visit neighbouring Ukraine without visas. In an order posted on the presidential website, Zelenskiy said he backed a petition submitted by a citizen asking for this practice to end. Zelenskiy said he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asking him to work on the matter.

  • Belarusian Devs Delay Cyberpunk Game Due To Ongoing War In Ukraine

    The forthcoming cyberpunk game Replaced won’t make its planned 2022 release. Today, developer Sad Cat Studios announced the side-scrolling platformer is now planned for next, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as the cause.

  • Moldova must not lose 'historic' chance to join EU, says PM

    Moldova has a "historic" opportunity to join the European Union and any projects to bring the country closer to the bloc must not replace the route to full membership, the prime minister said on Wednesday. The country has pressed ahead with efforts to join the European Union amid fears that it could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. "We welcome any mechanism for bringing us closer together, improving our cooperation, as long as this does not replace the path to membership," Natalia Gavrilita told a panel in Davos.

  • U.S. says China and Russia bomber drill shows depth of their alignment

    A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bombers. Planes from the Japanese and South Korean air force shadowed the Russian and Chinese jets for part of the exercise, Russia said.

  • Huge offensive on Luhansk Oblast, Severodonetsk being razed to the ground — regional governor

    Russia’s invasion forces have significantly intensified shelling of Luhansk Oblast and are smashing the city of Severodonetsk into rubble with artillery, bombs and rockets, the region’s governor said on the Freedom television station on May 24.

  • Russians bypassing banking sanctions by getting cards in Belarus, says President’s Office

    Russian citizens are side-stepping international sanctions by going to Belarus to be issued Visa and MasterCard bank cards, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messenger.

  • West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the West remains divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion. Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, he singles out the European Union for its lack of unity.

  • It’s only one win but Dallas Mavericks believe they have blueprint to make history

    No team has ever rallied from an 0-3 hole to win an NBA playoff series. And only three teams have made to a Game 7 before losing. Can Dallas make history?

  • France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

    PARIS (Reuters) -Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France's Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new structure allowing closer cooperation with countries seeking EU membership. "I am convinced that Ukraine will be part of the European Union," Clement Beaune told reporters.

  • Lysychansk-Bakhmut road not blocked, Luhansk Oblast not cut off, regional military administration head says

    The road from Lysychansk to Bakhmut has not been blocked, and Luhansk Oblast has not been cut off, the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hayday said on May 25.

  • Behavior Scientist Says He Thinks Vladimir Putin Is ‘Trying To Sell Contagious Anger’

    Although he is a former KGB operative with advanced interrogation training, even Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t stop his body language from giving away what he’s really thinking. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, Scott Rouse, Mark Bowden, Chase Hughes, and Greg Hartley, collectively known as The Behavior Panel, take a closer look at Putin’s televised address to Russian citizens just before that country’s invasion of Ukraine. “I think he’s trying to sell contagious anger,” says Hughes, a behavioral scientist and bestselling author. “Based on his audience, he wants to make whatever emotion he’s feeling very contagious to those people.” Mark Bowden, also a bestselling author and body language and human behavior expert, says that in his speech, Putin uses metaphors to dehumanize the people of Ukraine. “The moment you can frame people as not human, you can wage war on them, and people shouldn’t be so bothered,” he says. Watch the video above to hear more of The Behavior Panel's evaluation of both Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. And later, listen to their assessment of actor Jussie Smollett and a recent courtroom outburst. Dr. Phil airs Monday – Friday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘I Hope Other People Watching Our Story Don’t Make The Same Horrible Mistake I Made’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Putin issues decree: he will grant Russian citizenship to people living in occupied territories of Ukraine

    MAZURENKO ALONA - WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022, 14:26 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on simplified admission to Russian citizenship for residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine.

  • French green activists block TotalEnergies' annual meeting

    More than 100 activists sought to block oil giant TotalEnergies' annual general meeting in central Paris on Wednesday to protest the energy firm's climate policies and continued presence in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war

    When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so too, but as the conflict marked its third month Tuesday, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield.

  • Swiss banking leak shows how Miami Beach men tied to oligarch reaped a fortune in Ukraine

    In their early-20s, Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, traveled to Ukraine to help re-establish the country’s Jewish community after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

  • In the occupied Sevastopol on submarines of the Russian Federation load 3M-54 Kalibr missiles - mass media

    MAZURENKO ALONA - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022, 18:27 '3M-54 Kalibr' missiles are being loaded onto submarines of the Black Sea Fleet in the Southern Bay of occupied Sevastopol. Source: Crimea. Realities Details: Two Varshavyanka-class submarines are moored near the berths in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol.

  • Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily urges China to speed up domestic software development

    An opinion piece in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, called on the country to use more locally developed software to support domestic innovation, in a sign that the government may want to accelerate efforts to replace imported computer systems with Chinese ones. "Experience has told us that core technologies cannot be obtained by asking, buying or begging," the article read. "More than ever, China's software industry must seize the initiative to innovate and dev

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis 'no longer exists' for him

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "no longer exists" for him, accusing the Greek leader of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a visit to the United States. Turkey and Greece, both NATO allies, have been at odds over a host of issues such as maritime boundaries, the extent of their continental shelves, airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus.

  • Philippines president who once called Putin his 'idol' slams him for killing civilians in Ukraine, becoming first ally of the Russian president to speak out

    Rodrigo Duterte also questioned Russia's claim to be waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine, saying it's a war against a "sovereign nation."