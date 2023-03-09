Ukraine sees bloody battle for Bakhmut as chance to wipe out Wagner's army of convicts

2
Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut stand near a howitzer.
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer towards Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut, on March 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Wagner Group is increasingly relying on its professional recruits as inmates flounder in Bakhmut.

  • The monthslong battle in Ukraine's east drags on as both sides face mounting losses.

  • Wagner soldiers have played an outsized role in the battle of Bakhmut thus far.

Wagner Group, the powerful Russian paramilitary organization that sparked global outrage by offering convicted prisoners a chance at freedom in exchange for their fighting in Ukraine, has been forced to draw upon its professional recruits to backfill the ranks of dying inmates in the city of Bakhmut, analysts and an official said.

As Russia draws closer to capturing the former salt-mining city in eastern Ukraine, both sides are facing mounting casualties in the monthslong fight. Russia has lost up to 30,000 soldiers in Bakhmut, according to Western officials, while Ukrainian forces have suffered thousands of deaths and injuries as well amid the ruined city.

As Wagner's forces continue to fall, Russia is turning to more experienced troops to bridge the gap, according to The Institute for the Study of War, which said Monday that both Wagner and the traditional Russian military are committing to higher-quality special forces operators in an effort to conclusively take the city.

Wagner soldiers have played an outsized role in the battle of Bakhmut over the last six months, where its poorly-trained convicts are serving as "cannon fodder" amid a ruthless fight, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last month.

A Ukrainian official's recent comments regarding the mercenary group suggest Ukraine sees the brutal fighting in Bakhmut as an opportunity to deplete Wagner's forces once and for all, according to the New York Times. Col. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern group of forces, told Radio Liberty that Bakhmut marks Wagner Group's "last stand," he told Radio Liberty, per the Times.

Over approximately five months of recruiting, more than 40,000 former prisoners took Wagner's offer to deploy in Ukraine, US officials said earlier this year. Meanwhile, US intelligence from December suggested an estimated 10,000 professional Russian soldiers, the majority of whom are veterans, were also acting as Wagner soldiers alongside the former inmates.

More than 30,000 of those fighters have since been killed or injured in the fighting, Kirby said last month.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group and a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called for further reinforcements into Bakhmut on Monday, requesting additional ammunition and bodies, lest Ukraine launch a counteroffensive that he warned could cut off Wagner's forces entirely and spell trouble for Russia.

wagner group mural
A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights."AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Prigozhin previously compared the Bakhmut battle to a "meat grinder," acknowledging that his men were dying at alarming rates, but suggesting the casualties would ultimately be worth it as Ukraine struggles with significant losses simultaneously. He suggested this week, however, that Russia's entire front line would collapse if his fighters fail to secure Bakhmut. 

Western military analysts and leaders have posited that the battle of Bakhmut is more symbolic than strategic for both sides, especially as Ukraine appears to be on the verge of losing the city. Russia and Ukraine have both indicated that continued fighting is essential to tear down the enemy, even as both suffer staggering losses.

Despite rumors that Ukraine was preparing to withdraw from Bakhmut, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he would send further reinforcements to the city. He warned this week that losing Bakhmut would give the Russians "open road" to other Ukrainian cities.

The fighting has grown so intense in and around Bakhmut that "fistfights" have broken out between Russian and Ukrainian troops, one Ukrainian soldier told the Washington Post this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian mercenaries claim to control east Bakhmut

    STORY: The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his fighters had captured all of the eastern part of Bakhmut, in one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.&nbsp;But Ukrainian defenders, who had appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat from Bakhmut last week, on Wednesday remained defiant.Ukrainian leaders now speak of hanging on to the city, and inflicting as many casualties as possible to grind down the Russian troops.&nbsp;But&nbsp;Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said&nbsp;his fighters have taken&nbsp;control of the city's east.&nbsp;If true, that would mean Russian forces now hold nearly half the city in their costly push to secure their first big victory in several months.The mercenary leader said his fighters, who have been leading the attack on Bakhmut, were clearing the way for Russian forces.&nbsp;"The world has not yet encountered the well-prepared Russian army, the regiments that have not been used in battle, that have all the possible modern ammunition and surveillance tools. They are perfectly ready and they are awaiting their moment.But Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before and Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.Speaking before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was throwing more troops into the battle."What Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity. They have suffered big losses but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."On Tuesday, a Ukrainian medic told Reuters that all roads out of the city were under constant heavy shelling."Ambulances and other vehicles come under shelling and for that reason it is very difficult to evacuate people. There are high losses, and among medics in particular."A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut --&nbsp;apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from neighborhoods.U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday described the fighting in Ukraine as "a grinding, attritional war."She&nbsp;said U.S. intelligence does not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains.

  • Government approves forced evacuation of children from active combat zones

    The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a mechanism of forced evacuation of children from active combat zones. Source: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine on Telegram Details: From this time forth, a decision made by oblast military administrations, in agreement with the military command and the Coordination Headquarters for the Mandatory Evacuation of the Population, can be a reason for forced evacuation.

  • Russia’s Wagner Group chief says his troops have extended gains in Ukraine stronghold Bakhmut

    The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war’s longest battle. Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wagner troops have taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut. The center of Bakhmut is located west of the river.

  • Ukraine hands Belarusian sentenced to 10 years for mercenary activities over to Russia

    Maksim Ziaziulchik, a Belarusian citizen who was sentenced to 10 years for mercenary activities in January this year, has been handed over to Russia by Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange on 7 March.

  • US military jet flown by AI for 17 hours: Should you be worried?

    AI capabilities are expanding day by day, now including military jet flights and dogfights. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what the military is testing.

  • Azov veterans, ultras and Kharkiv volunteers received weapons from Defence Intelligence caches before Russian invasion

    Azov veterans, football hooligans and volunteers in Kharkiv received weapons from officers of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the evening of 23 February, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

  • The entire Scream VI team has to answer the Neve Campbell question this press cycle

    Can Scream exist without Sidney Prescott? Based on the warm early reception for Scream VI, it seems the answer is yes. Still, Neve Campbell’s shadow looms large over the beloved horror franchise, so everyone whose name is still attached to the series has been asked to comment on her absence. Some veterans weighed in back when Campbell announced she was bowing out; now that the new installment has premiered, there’s been another round of questions.

  • Painter dies after 21-foot plunge from balcony that then crushed him in Ohio, feds say

    The third-floor balcony “titled suddenly” when he stepped onto it, authorities said.

  • Russians do not stop assaulting Bakhmut and want to break through defence on several fronts

    The Russians have not stopped assaulting the city of Bakhmut as of the evening of 8 March. Russian forces also continue to try to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

  • Meta's latest round of layoffs could hit as soon as this week, as the company tries to finalize headcount before Zuckerberg goes on parental leave: Bloomberg

    Meta is planning to axe thousands of its employees, and that could happen as soon as this week, per Bloomberg.

  • China ‘acting like U.S. has some obligation to have enormous amounts of trade with them,’ economist says

    AEI Senior Fellow and the chief economist of the China Beige Book Derek Scissors joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s warning to the U.S., rising U.S.-China tensions, and the outlook for imports and exports.

  • Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use military force in Mexico

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said he was prepared to introduce legislation to “set the stage” for U.S. military force in Mexico, saying it was time to “get tough” on the neighboring country after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men this week. Graham told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he would follow…

  • Cougar was orphaned in car collision in 2020. Now he has the ‘perfect’ California home

    “He’ll be able to live out his life here with some dignity,” the sanctuary’s founder said.

  • 5 trade candidates that could land Derrick Henry

    Derrick Henry could be traded this offseason, where would you want to see the former Heisman-winning RB play?

  • Drew Barrymore opens up about drinking after divorce

    The actress and talk show host told the Los Angeles Times that she turned to alcohol after her marriage fell apart.

  • Concession stand worker charged with stealing $15K of personal items from PGA Tour player at Honda Classic

    Meronk, who had his PGA Tour-best 14th place finish, showed up for the second round and discovered he had been robbed of items left in the players' locker room.

  • RBA Raises Cash Rate Target 25 Basis Points to 3.60%

    Steven Cochrane, chief APAC economist at Moody's Analytics, discusses the latest Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision and its impact on the economy. The central bank raised its key interest rate for a 10th straight meeting, taking policy further into restrictive territory. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Rare black hole 1 billion times the mass of the sun could upend our understanding of galaxy formation

    A rare supermassive black hole found hiding at the dawn of the universe could indicate that there were thousands more of the ravenous monsters stalking the early cosmos.

  • 11 Photos From Inside US Schools That Show We're Living In A Dystopian Fever Dream

    A harrowing reminder.

  • Federal review finds Louisville police "unlawfully" discriminated against Black people

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Louisville, Kentucky, police department had engaged in a pattern of "unlawfully" discriminating again Black people. The Justice Department review was undertaken following the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in March 2020 when officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant. Watch Garland's remarks.