Ukraine sees record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus cases

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine reported a record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus cases on July 29, the country's council of security and defence said on Thursday.

The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.

Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said 248 people had been admitted to hospital over the past day that also was a record high number.

"We can impose any restrictions, we can talk about the rules and establish them, but they are worthless if we don't follow them," Stepanov told a televised briefing.

The total number of cases rose to 68,794, including 1,673 deaths and 38,154 recovered as of July 30.

Ukraine's government this week extended a nationwide lockdown until Aug. 31, requiring people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules in restaurants and public places. At the same time, it will allow separate regions to ease the regime if warranted.





