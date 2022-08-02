Ukraine Sees Slow Return of Grain Exports as World Watches

Ukraine Sees Slow Return of Grain Exports as World Watches
Kateryna Choursina, Áine Quinn and Annmarie Hordern
  • Oleksandr Kubrakov
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine laid out plans to cautiously ramp up grain exports, as the first shipment since Russia’s invasion was hailed as an encouraging early step toward unblocking millions of tons of crops and easing global food prices.

The first two weeks will be treated as a trial period, with no more than three vessels a day in each direction through new safe-passage corridors established under the agreement with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Bloomberg TV on Monday. If successful, exports could increase to as much as three million tons per month in four to six weeks’ time, he said.

Read: First Grain Ship Leaves Ukraine for Lebanon in Key Milestone

Wheat, corn and soybean futures extended declines in Chicago on Tuesday. Ukraine is one of the world’s most important suppliers of grains and oilseeds and the collapse in exports following Russia’s invasion jolted global agriculture markets, driving up prices and leaving importing nations scrambling to secure alternative supplies.

But while the first shipment is encouraging, there is still a long road ahead before exports get anywhere near to pre-war levels. It took over a week from signing the deal before the first departure, and traders and shippers say there is little clarity on the process going forward. The three ports included in the deal accounted for just over half of Ukraine’s seaborne grain exports in the 2020-21 season.

In his evening address on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it’s still too early to draw any conclusions about the way forward, but that Monday’s shipment can be seen a “first positive signal that there is a chance to stem the unfolding global food crisis.”

The pace of shipments will be important -- to help reduce food insecurity and hunger, but also because Ukraine’s farmers have warned they are running out of space to store crops, which could have a negative effect on how much grain is sown for next year’s harvest.

Scores of ships are stuck in the ports dotted along the Black Sea and are expected to begin moving out in “caravans” if all goes well. But they will need insurance for the vessels and cargo, and crews to operate the ships. And there are other risks -- vessels will need to navigate the mine-ridden seas through safe corridors and trust that Russia will keep its promises as part of the deal.

Read: Russian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export Deal

“It’s important for us to make it clear that this route is safe, and then we’ll start increasing the number of vessels,” Kubrakov said.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority is receiving applications from ship owners to participate in caravans and working to organize their departure, it said in a Facebook posting. There is 480,000 tons of grains and oilseeds loaded on vessels in the three ports covered by the deal -- Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Standard operating procedures for the shipping corridors are close to being finalized and will be made public once they are agreed, a UN spokesperson told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

How War Is Keeping Ukraine’s Grain Off World’s Plates: QuickTake

The first vessel to depart, a cargo ship loaded with about 26,000 tons of corn, is destined for Lebanon but will head first to Turkey under the the July agreement. There were 16 other ships in the greater Odesa region waiting for their turn to sail, Kubrakov said earlier.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied areas of the country and exporting it. Grain shipments from Russian-occupied Crimea have surged since the invasion, indicating that Ukrainian grain is being exported via sanctioned ports there, according to analysts. Russia denies stealing grain.

If the corridor is “even mildly successful,” corn exports could more than double from 9 million tons to 18-22 million tons per year, according to Michael Magdovitz, senior commodities analyst at Rabobank.

“To put the additional 9 million tons of corn exports in perspective, the US and EU have nearly lost that amount of grain in the recent heat wave.”

(Updates with comments from ports authority and president.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

