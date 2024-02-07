Ukraine seizes $18.6 million from accounts of online casino

According to the investigation, a number of company employees organised unlicensed online gambling

Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has seized UAH 700 million ($18.6 million) from the accounts of one of the largest gambling operators in Ukraine, according to a report in Forbes on Feb. 5

The publication, citing law enforcement agencies, stated that the company in question is Cosmolot. The casino is accused of evading UAH 1.2 billion ($31.9 million) in taxes.

According to the investigation, a large number of the company's employees organized unlicensed online gambling events.

Using more than 30 mirror sites that have similar interfaces to the licensed site, as well as "misdirection" of payments, they set up a scheme for tax evasion on a particularly large scale.

Investigators discovered that the gambling licensee was not located at the address specified in the official license. Employees also deliberately concealed evidence, including documents and other information, that would be necessary for a comprehensive, complete, and impartial investigation of the circumstances of the crime.

Currently, UAH 700 million in the company's accounts has been seized while pre-trial investigation continues.

The company stated that the charges are groundless and that it has already filed a complaint to the court to contest the charges. The company also claims that it pays all taxes required by law.

"Cosmolot employees are involved only in the maintenance and support of the official website cosmolot.ua, which operates exclusively on the basis of an official license,” the company stated.

They also added that the websites listed by the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine as mirrors have no relation to Cosmolot.



