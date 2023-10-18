Ukraine seizes $320 million in assets of former Motor Sich leadership

The assets of the former president of Ukraine’s industrial enterprise Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslayev, and its former foreign trade department head, Oleh Dzyuba, have been seized on suspicion of collaboration with Russia, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Oct. 18.

Motor Sich is one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft engines, industrial marine gas turbines, and machinery in Ukraine.

The seized property, worth more than $320 million (UAH 12 billion), includes funds, real estate, corporate rights of both officials, and property they registered in the names of their relatives.

Boguslayev and Dzyuba were detained by the SBU in October 2022.

The investigation revealed that they had set up illegal channels to supply wholesale batches of Ukrainian-made aircraft engines and spare parts to Russia, conspiring with representatives of the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec.

In April 2022, Boguslayev instructed his subordinates to dismantle the aircraft into parts to deliberately block their delivery to Ukrainian intelligence services.

He and Dzyuba are facing up to up to 15 years in prison and asset forfeiture.

