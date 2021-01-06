Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe

  • In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, showing about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin estimated at to be worth dollars 81 million, seized in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. Authorities have said in a statement that smugglers intended to take the heroin consignment into the European Union, and four Turkish citizens have been detained. (Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office via AP)
  • In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, officials examine about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin estimated at to be worth about dollars 81 million, seized in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. Authorities have said in a statement that smugglers intended to take the heroin consignment into the European Union, and four Turkish citizens have been detained. (Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office via AP)
1 / 2

Ukraine Heroin

In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, showing about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin estimated at to be worth dollars 81 million, seized in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. Authorities have said in a statement that smugglers intended to take the heroin consignment into the European Union, and four Turkish citizens have been detained. (Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1 metric ton (1.1 tons) of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.

A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.

It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The heroin, whose value is estimated at 2.3 billion hryvna ($81 million), was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo, the statement said, but didn't give further details.

